Troop F Weekly Report 03-07 to 03-13-22

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Desrosier conducted a traffic stop in the town of Van Buren and learned that the operator’s license was under suspension. Tr. Desrosier issued the operator a summons for OAS and had the vehicle towed from the roadway.
Incident Type: SUSPICiOUS INCIDENT
Date: 2/22/2022
Town: ISLAND FALLS
Trooper: Tr. Castonguay
Brief Synopsis: Tr. Castonguay was called out to a business in Island Falls for a report that the front door was open and there was a light on in the back room. Tr. Castonguay arrived on scene and found that the front door was open and the key to the deadbolt was in the lock. Tr. Castonguay cleared the residence and did not find anything suspicious. Attempts were made to contact the owner but were unsuccessful. Tr. Castonguay secured the business for the night. Contact with the owner was made later that day.
Incident Type: Noise disturbance
Date: 3/10/2022
Town: easton
Trooper: Tr. Roy
Brief Synopsis: Tr. Roy received a complaint of gun shots near a trailer park in Easton. Tr. Roy spoke with the complainant and got a location of where the shots were coming from. Tr. Roy spoke with a residence in the area and learned that he was target practicing. Tr. Roy was shown the area of the target and deemed that it was safe. The homeowner apologized for shooting at that time of night.
Incident Type:Specialty
Date: 3/10/2022
Town: princeton
Trooper: Tr. Kilcollins
Brief Synopsis: Tr. Kilcollins was called to assist as an ERT with a homicide investigation in the town of Princeton.
Incident Type:assist to ambulance
Date: 3/11/2022
Town: westfield
Trooper: Tr. Rider
Brief Synopsis: Tr. Rider assisted the ambulance with a lifting a patient that had fallen and couldn’t get back up on their own.
Brief Synopsis: Tr. Kilcollins was conducting traffic enforcement in the town of Dyer Brook when he stopped a vehicle for speeding. Tr. Kilcollins learned that the operator’s license was currently under suspension. Tr. Kilcollins issued the operator a summons for OAS and had the licensed passenger drive the vehicle from the scene.
Incident Type: SUspicious incident
Date: 2/13/2022
Town: Island Falls
Trooper: Tr. Barnard
Brief Synopsis: Tr. Barnard responded to a local campground in Island Falls when it was reported that a man who was intoxicated was trying to leave in a vehicle. Tr. Barnard met with the man and determined that he had been up there with a group of friends and wanted to leave. The man’s friends took his keys so he could not drive. It was clear the man had too much to drink to operate a motor vehicle. Tr. Barnard learned that the man’s wife was on her way to pick him up. Tr. Barnard gave the man a ride to meet his wife, so she did not have to drive all the way to Island Falls.
Incident Type: TRAINING
Date: 3/07/2022
Town: windham
Trooper: Sgt. Haines
Brief Synopsis: Sgt. Haines attended two days of training in Windham to recertify as an armorer.
