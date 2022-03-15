ForumPay Enables OdyPay Merchants to Accept Crypto Payments
ForumPay partners with OdyPay, the Hong Kong based payments provider to add crypto payment acceptance to their product portfolio.
MALTA, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ForumPay enables OdyPay merchants to accept crypto payments.
ForumPay, the global cryptocurrency payments technology provider has today announced a partnership with OdyPay, the Hong Kong based payments provider, that adds crypto payment acceptance to their product portfolio.
The agreement means that any of the 300 million plus global crypto wallet holders can now make a payment with their preferred crypto currency at an OdyPay merchant enabled with ForumPay’s industry leading technology.
Crypto payments with ForumPay are even faster and easier than using a credit or debit card. A consumer simply scans the QR code presented at the point of sale in store or online with their preferred wallet. ForumPay instantly approves the transaction and converts the crypto to fiat currency at the best execution rate available, settling to the merchant’s bank account on the next business day. The fully automated solution protects the merchant from the risk of any potential volatility.
Josh Tate, CEO and co-founder of ForumPay said, “We are excited to be partnering with OdyPay to connect their merchants to the fastest growing consumer segment on the planet and further extend the benefits of our crypto technology across Asia.”
Hannah Hui, CEO of OdyPay said, “Our vision is to provide clients with comprehensive payment solutions, in both fiat and crypto currencies. We are pleased to partner with ForumPay who will power OdyPay with cryptocurrency payment acceptance capabilities.”
ForumPay is a complete cryptocurrency to fiat payment technology firm. Our core processing technology helps businesses attract new customers, optimize customer’s ability to spend and increase revenue by embracing the 300+ million crypto consumers around the world. Our wallet agnostic solution enables the entire crypto consumer community to spend with their preferred cryptocurrency and from their preferred wallet for all purchases from everyday goods and services to luxury goods, automobiles and real estate. Our services eliminate the merchant’s exposure or risk by processing the transaction with instant conversion of the crypto into traditional currency. Our merchants simply receive their payments in the currency of their choice directly into their preferred bank account. The transactional experience is the same as accepting other popular payment options, including cash, credit cards and bank transfers but simpler, faster, and more secure.
In today’s competitive environment, ForumPay is an excellent tool for businesses to gain a serious competitive advantage with the fastest growing consumer segment in the world. Studies show that 40% of the consumers that spend crypto with merchants are new customers and spend twice the amount of money than that of a typical credit card consumer illustrating the attractive, affluent demographic.
OdyPay is a leading global payment gateway backed by 777 Partners and QFPay Japan Inc. With a single integration, OdyPay powers businesses with comprehensive online and offline payment solutions, including credit card payments, digital wallet payments, cryptocurrency payments and buy now pay later payment solution and more. We have local offices in Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, UAE, UK, USA.
