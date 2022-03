WILLISTON BARRACKS / MOTOR VEHCILE CRASH

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#:22A100149

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TROOPER CARL EXANTUS

STATION: WILLISTON

CONTACT#: 802-585-4891

DATE/TIME: 03/13/2022 13:11

STREET: Route 116

TOWN: ST GEORGE

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: S BROWNELL RD

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: CLOUDY

ROAD CONDITIONS: SLUSH

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: ERIKA CONVERY

AGE: 20

SEAT BELT? YES

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: RUTLAND, MA

VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE MAKE: TOYOTA

VEHICLE MODEL: CAMRY

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: FRONT

INJURIES: NO

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: MATTHEW LUCIA

AGE: 42

SEAT BELT? YES

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: BURLINGTON, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2012

VEHICLE MAKE: VOLVO

VEHICLE MODEL: XC6

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: FRONT

INJURIES: NO

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

ON 03/13/22, AT 1311 VERMONT STATE POLICE RESPONDED TO A TWO CAR MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH ON ROUTE 116 IN THE TOWN OF ST. GEORGE. THROUGH THEIR INVESTIGATION TROOPERS LEARNED OPERATOR 1 ERIKA CONVERY WAS TRAVELING NORTH ON ROUTE 116 WHEN SHE LOST CONTROL OF HER VEHICLE, CROSSED THE CENTER LINE AND HIT OPERATOR 2 MATTHEW LUCIA WHO WAS TRAVELING SOUTH ON ROUTE 116. NO INJUIRES WERE REPORTED. HINESBERG FIRE DEPARTMENT AND WILLISTON RESCUE WERE ABLE TO ASSIST AND CLEAR THE SCENE. BOTH VEHICLES WERE TOWED FROM THE SCENE.

Trooper Carl Exantus

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

2777 St George Rd,

Wiliston, VT 05495

(802)585-4891

Carl.Exantus@vermont.gov