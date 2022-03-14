Polygraph Helps Financial Sector Companies Detect Click Fraud

An industry leader in monitoring the activities of click fraud gangs is lending a helping hand in detecting click fraud for financial companies.

BERLIN, GERMANY, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Juniper Research, click fraud costs online advertisers over USD 115 million per day. Organized crime syndicates place adverts on their websites and use technology and trickery to generate fake clicks. The result? Massive earnings for the criminals and wasted ad budgets for the advertisers.

Trey Vanes, chief marketing officer and spokesperson for Polygraph, explained that companies offering financial services are wasting up to half of their advertising budgets due to organized ad fraud.

“The problem won’t go away on its own, and ignoring it is throwing money away,” Vanes said before adding, “A simple solution is to use a service like Polygraph to detect, block, and remove these fake clicks.”

Vanes further explained that advertisers use keywords when creating their online ads.

“For example, if your business sold insurance, you might create ads which will display when someone searches for ‘buy insurance online.’ If these keywords are competitive, meaning there are a lot of advertisers bidding to use these keywords, then the price per click will be high. Cybercriminals are placing other people’s adverts on their websites and targeting these high paying keywords,” said Vanes.

Polygraph, Vanes noted, has been monitoring multiple click fraud gangs (organized crime) and has discovered they are heavily targeting the keywords used by financial companies. Polygraph can detect this and help advertisers block and remove this sort of fraud and get refunds from the ad networks.

Regarding helping financial sector companies detect fraud, Polygraph, empowers users with a variety of features. Those features, according to Vanes, include:

• Accurate Detection. The service investigates click fraud gangs, so it understands the click fraud techniques being used and how to detect them.

• Ad Network Comparison. It gives users a breakdown of the click fraud they are receiving by the ad network, so they can see who is wasting their ad budget.

• Eliminate Click Fraud. The services tell users which of their keywords are being targeted so they can take action to remove high-risk keywords from their ad campaigns.

• Block Bots & Bot Proxies. If the individual uses Google Ads, the service can automatically block bots and bot proxies from being able to see or click on individual’s ads.

• Click Fraud Refunds. Users are given details of every fake click (who, when, where, and how) so they can receive refunds from the ad networks.

• Every Ad Network. The software does not care where the clicks come from – it supports every ad network and every Pay Per Click ad format.

For more information, please visit polygraph.net/about and https://polygraph.net/articles/

