The future of the LPGA runs through Howey-in-the-Hills
Bud Beucher, VP and General Manager of the resort, addresses the crowd before lunch during Media Day.
LPGA prospects from over 40 countries will compete on the 105-year-old El Campeón course.HOWEY-IN-THE-HILLS, FLORIDA, USA, March 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Memorial Day Weekend, May 27-29, the Mission Inn Resort & Club will host the Inova Mission Inn Resort & Club Championship. This will be the third annual stop at Mission Inn for the Epson Tour, which is the official qualifying tour of the LPGA Tour.
The Beucher family and Mission Inn are no strangers to golf. For more than 40 years, they have loved and supported the game. During Media Day, Bud Beucher, Vice President and General Manager, spoke about his family’s commitment to golf. “We came here in 1964, and what you are seeing here today is our life’s work.”
Carol Beucher, Bud’s sister, started a junior golf program at Mission Inn over 40 years ago, which is free for children in Lake and Sumter County. The junior program helps young athletes develop their passion for golf and it gives them “a great character builder,” as Bud put it.
LPGA Hall of Fame member and golf instructor at Mission Inn, Kay McMahon, also spoke about the family atmosphere at the resort. “The culture here is absolutely exceptional, welcoming, it’s warm, it’s all about customer service. It’s a family-owned business and they really believe in making everyone feel welcome.”
The Epson Tour showcases women’s golf as they continue their journey to the LPGA. Mission Inn Resort & Club’s current Head Golf Professional Nicole Quinn was an amateur golfer herself and competed at Mission Inn multiple times. On Media Day, Nicole spoke about helping athletes that are in similar positions as she once was. She said, “Now that Epson has taken over, I know that there’s a lot of opportunities for these ladies. As they make their way to the Tour, it's just great that we are able to be a part of that.”
LPGA golfer Shasta Averyhardt has experienced six seasons on the Epson Tour. As someone who has played and stayed at Mission Inn multiple times, she said, “The greens were beautiful, and the weather was great. I stayed at the resort, so it was really magnificent. I am really looking forward to coming back this year.”
The resort features different amenities like the Spa Marbella, a tennis facility, catch and release bass fishing, and a trap & skeet range, to name a few. In addition, Mission Inn is home to two championship golf courses, Las Colinas and El Campeón. El Campeón was built back in 1917 and has since undergone renovations to improve the golf experience at Mission Inn. Kay McMahon explained during the media day that it is a tough but playable golf course.
Dan Kuhn, Executive Vice President, Business Development at Inova Benefit Solutions, said, “Having participated in maybe 15 of these events, there is no better venue in my opinion for the Epson Tour. True resort quality, with great courses and great amenities.”
To add to that, Mike Nichols, Chief Business Officer for the LPGA said, “We can host an LPGA event here tomorrow, it’s that good of a golf course.”
The resort’s premier golf courses and dedication to the game make it a popular destination for other high-caliber events. At the end of April, the resort will host the Horizon League National Championship, as well as the NCAA Division III Championship in early May.
The Mission Inn Resort & Club could not be more excited to host Epson Tour players from over 40 countries. Attending the Inova Mission Inn Resort & Club Championship is free.
