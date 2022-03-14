Public input meeting March 21 to discuss proposed improvements to 12th Avenue in Jamestown

BISMARCK, N.D. – A public input meeting will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, March 21, at City of Jamestown City Hall, 102 3rd Ave SE. The meeting will utilize an open house format with a formal presentation at 5:30 p.m.

The purpose of the public input meeting is to discuss proposed improvements for 12th Avenue Southeast, from 3rd Street Southeast to 6th Street Southeast in Jamestown. Representatives from the City of Jamestown and Interstate Engineering will be on hand to answer questions and discuss concerns.

If unable to attend the public input meeting, written statements or comments must be mailed by April 5, 2022, to Ben Aaseth, project engineer, Interstate Engineering, PO Box 2035, Jamestown, North Dakota 58401. Emails may also be sent to ben.aaseth@interstateeng.com with “Public Input Meeting” in the e-mail subject heading.

The City of Jamestown will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide:

an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities,

language interpretation for people with limited English proficiency (LEP), and

translations of written material necessary to access NDDOT programs and information.

To request accommodations, contact Kirsten Domek, City of Jamestown, at (701) 252-5900 or kdomek@jamestownnd.gov.

- ### -

C O N T A C T:

David Finley drfinley@nd.gov 701.328.4444