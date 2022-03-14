Tommy Lee’s “Reaper” Creatively Captures His Vision in Anime Video
New York, New York, February 22, 2022. Tommy Lee Sparta is on a roll with a new official video mere weeks after the release of his new album Transition. The track aptly titled Reaper is another saga in the vivid and twisted Stephen King -esque dark opera of Tommy Lee Sparta. In this sprawling tale creatively captured through his music, Tommy Lee’s imagination is laid bare as he details the perspective of his long-time soul reaper moniker from his menagerie of characters. With the help of local animators Laiken Kimberley Williams, Reinardo Chung, and executive production by Boss Lady Musik, this effort has managed to immortalize and bring the stories of Tommy Lee into another medium.
Much like the Japanese anime Bleach, which features a cast of soul reapers, this animated official video for Tommy Lee’s “Reaper’, takes us on a journey of supernatural proportions. One of the main characters, Mizuki, is initially being chased and attacked by what seems to be a murderer, who later becomes the victim. Mizuki is revealed to be a partner in crime of the Reaper played by Tommy Lee, who then literally takes the murderer's soul after he’s dead. The track itself follows the melodious humming that is signature to Tommy Lee Sparta’s style and slowly devolves into a story of terror.
Tommy Lee burst onto the music scene in 2008 after the premiere of his first single and subsequent performances in his hometown Flankers, Montego bay. Eventually, his immense talent was welcomed into the Portmore Empire. Since then, Tommy has blazed his own trail in dancehall music, going on to create hits like Warn Dem, Psycho, Soul Reaper, Spartan Soldier, Hard Ears, Blessings, Redemption Song, and more. Tommy Lee Sparta’s latest album ‘Transition’ is a display of this virtuosity in storytelling with a two-disc album of songs matching the themes of light and dark. Tommy Lee continues to grapple with these philosophical concepts not just in his music but in his life. His musical genius and creativity have only blossomed because of it, and this latest single “Reaper” is proof of it.
Tommy Lee Sparta - Reaper (Official Anime Video)