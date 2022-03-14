Cloud Native Technologies Market | Key Players: Infosys Corp, Cloudhelix Limited, LTI Infotech, Computaris
Cloud-native technology is the process that builds and develops applications with service package inside containers, managed by elastic infrastructure.PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloud-native is one of the ways to increase speed of business by which organizations can manage their teams with the advantage of scalability and automation offered by cloud-native technologies. Cloud-native technology encourages enterprises to run and build scalable applications in dynamic and modern environments such as private, hybrid, and public clouds.
Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/9161
Various factors such as increased Agility and Productivity, improved scalability and reliability, reduced costs. In addition to reduced vendor lock-in, enhanced portability and speed are some of the key driving factors for the growth of this market. However, intense competition and market pressure, persistent data storage, service integration are some of the factors which may restrain the growth of the market.
Furthermore, the requirement of continuous delivery due to the adoption of evolving technology and enhancement and growing adoption of cloud platforms is expected to boost the opportunities for the market.
Most of enterprise now a days implementing the emerging technology such artificial intelligence, machine learning and big data analytics in their regular practices. This implementation of cutting-edge technologies require a huge data for processing and fast, scalable and agile environment for the development and deployment of the application creative lucrative growth opportunities in the cloud native technology market globally.
Cloud native technologies include DevOps which provides the developers to fully automate continuous integration and continuous delivery pipelines as it rapidly test and push new codes to production of the application. The enterprises are also be able to bring new ideas to production within minutes or hours instead of weeks and months which thus result in greater innovation and competitiveness. With the already offered scalability the enterprise would also able to match the demand of the profile which does not need an extra infrastructure planning and provisioning. Thus due to the increased scalability organizations would able to reduce their cost in addition to the enhanced productivity which is driving the growth of this market.
Impact of COVID-19 on Cloud Native Technologies Market:
• The emergence of COVID-19 pandemic has severely affected almost all industries across the globe. Further, lockdown enforcements and restrictions on movements of non-essential goods as well as resources in various countries has disrupted supply chain of electronic components & networking equipment. This, has led to delay in supply of electronic components required in manufacturing of the network equipment.
• Companies have continued to expand cloud services and application development service during the pandemic. Before the pandemic took hold, various organizations were providing manual release of applications to customers.
• New learnings among companies with respect to work-from-home (WFH) and data accessibility during the lockdown period has resulted in increasing enquiries for space and services at data centers and this trend is expected to create opportunities in for the market during the forecast period.
For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/9161
Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.
Similar Reports -
1. Mobile Tracking Software Market
2. Data Visualization Software Market
About Us
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts, and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
800-792-5285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn