Troop J Weekly Report (03/02/22-03/13/22)

# of School Visits conducted – 0

# of OUI Alcohol Arrests – 0

# of OUI Drug Arrests – 0

# of DV Arrests – 1

**Additional News from the week prior is also included in this week’s Weekly Report….

03-02-22

Trooper Jarid Leonard conducted a motor vehicle stop on Route 9 in Wesley. As a result of the investigation, Terrence Prellen (57) of Baileyville was summonsed for Operating After Suspension.

Trooper Jarid Leonard conducted a motor vehicle stop on Route 1 in Baileyville. As a result of the investigation, Codie Barton (19) of Baileyville was summonsed for Operating After Suspension.

Trooper Jarid Leonard conducted a motor vehicle stop on Route 1 in Baileyville. As a result of the investigation, Michell Lewey (34) of Indian Township was summonsed for Operating After Suspension.

03-03-22

Trooper Jarid Leonard conducted a motor vehicle stop on Route 1 in Machias. As a result of the investigation, Brad Turchi (44) of Jonesport was summonsed for Unlawful Possession of Scheduled Drugs.

03-04-22

Trooper Jarid Leonard conducted a motor vehicle stop on Route 1 in Machias. As a result of the investigation, Taran Murray-Leate (27) of Perry was summonsed for Operating After Suspension.

03-08-22

Trooper Kim Sawyer summonsed Dawn Hewes (47) of Prentiss for Receiving Stolen Property and Violating Conditions of Release in reference to the motorcycle that was recovered in Danforth on February 28, 2022.

03-10-22

Trooper Travis Chapman conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation in Sullivan. As a result of the stop Ryan Pickard (38) of Ellsworth was charged with Operating After Suspension.

03-11-22

Trooper Owen Reed responded to a theft complaint in Blue Hill where license plates and diesel fuel were reported stolen during the winter. Investigation continues.

03-12-22

Trooper Keith York and Sergeant Jeff Ingemi responded to a fatal crash on Main Street in Princeton involving a 2019 Ford F150, operated by Peter Leighton (59) of Princeton. Leighton was deceased at the scene and was the sole occupant of the vehicle. Leighton was traveling in the southbound lane when he crossed the centerline and went off the road striking a tree. It is unknown why Leighton drove off the road, but a medical event is suspected. Leighton was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Indian Township Police Department, Indian Township Fire/Rescue, Princeton Fire Department, Baileyville Fire Department and Bohannon’s Towing assisted.