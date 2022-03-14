Global Digital Migraine Treatment Market to Witness 10.6% Growth during 2022 - 2030
The global digital migraine treatment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period (2022 - 2030)PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global digital migraine treatment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period (2022 - 2030), according to the newly published report by Absolute Markets Insights. The global market is being driven by the rising incidence of preventable chronic diseases, increased emphasis on preventive healthcare, the need to control healthcare costs, and growing investments in digital therapeutics. The increased use of digital health tools has resulted in benefits across a wide range of therapeutic areas. According to studies, the digital app users in the migraine space have reported that the availability of electronic alerts improved compliance in recording migraine information. Based on the data reported in a different study, 71% of adolescent participants who used the wearable-based device experienced pain relief after 2 hours, while 35% were completely pain-free. The majority of patients (69 percent) experienced improvement in their functional capacity.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), migraine affects more than 36 million Americans and is the second most disabling condition in life-adjusted years. Globally, it is estimated that the prevalence of current headache disorder among adults is around 50%. In 2015, half to three-quarters of adults aged 18–65 years worldwide experienced headaches, with 30 percent or more reporting migraine. The growing efforts by major firms to develop technologically sophisticated migraine treatment solutions are estimated to boost the growth of global digital migraine treatment market growth during the projection period.
Wearable-Based Digital Migraine Treatment Modality to accelerate over the Forecast Period
Wearable devices enable migraine pain management that is safe and effective, with no adverse side effects. CEFALY Technology, announced in October 2020, that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared the CEFALY DUAL medical device as an over-the-counter (OTC) medication for the acute and preventative treatment of migraine headaches in adults. CEFALY DUAL is a dual-purpose, external Trigeminal Nerve Stimulator (eTNS) device that is placed on the forehead to adjust pain sensations in the location.
Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Digital Migraine Treatment Market
Migraine, a severely painful chronic neurological disorder, along with mental health conditions became extremely prevalent amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. This was attributed to a variety of factors, including increased anxiety, apprehension about developing the COVID19 infection, and trouble obtaining health care and medications. The patients preferred home care over hospital care, which has led to an increase in the adoption of digital technology for migraine control, adding to the market growth.
North America dominated the Global Digital Migraine Treatment Market in 2021
North America held the largest market share in the global digital migraine treatments market in 2021. Chronic migraine affects between 3% and 5% of the population in the United States. Every year, approximately 3% of people with episodic migraine develop chronic migraine. In order to provide high-quality treatment devices, manufacturers in the region are focusing on product development along with incorporation of innovative technology. United States holds the highest share in the North America region owing to the high prevalence of lifestyle-related disorders, rising acceptance of wearable-based devices, along with high per capita medical expenditure.
The key market participants operating in the global Digital Migraine Treatment market are:
Cefaly, Curelator, Inc.
electroCore, Inc.
Migraine Buddy
M-sense
Neurolief Ltd.
Theranica Bio-Electronics Ltd.
UpScript IP Holdings, LLC
Other Market Participants
Global Digital Migraine Treatment Market:
By Offering
App-based
Wearable-based
By Application
Individuals
Healthcare Providers
By Region
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
