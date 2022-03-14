Global Exosomes Market to Grow at a CAGR of 17.6% during 2022 - 2030
EINPresswire.com/ -- In terms of revenue, Exosomes Market was valued at US$ 471.69 Mn in 2021 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 17.6% over the forecast period (2022 – 2030).
Segment-Wise Trends
According to the Absolute Markets Insights report, reagent segment in the exosomes market is estimated to witness fastest growth over the period of next eight years. The growth is attributed to the increasing research and development activities, number of biopsies and technological advancements in the exosome reagents to provide advanced extraction procedures from the body fluids. Key players involved in the development of various reagent is further boosting the market. For instance, Invitrogen Total Exosome Isolation Reagent provided by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., enables fast and efficient enrichment of intact exosomes from cell culture media samples.
The diagnostic segment is witnessing fast growth rate in the exosomes market as exosomes are widely considered to be crucial for biomarker discovery for clinical diagnostics. The detection of exosome-based EGFR T790M in lung cancer has exhibited great potential for clinical diagnosis and avoid unnecessary tumor biopsies. Moreover, they can potentially act as early-stage disease diagnostic tools for various other disease as the exosome carries various protein biomarkers associated with a specific disease.
Cardiovascular disease is anticipated to register highest growth rate in the global exosomes market owing to the increasing number of CVDs across the globe. It is a global threat and an estimated 17.9 million people died from CVDs in 2019. Exosomes have been used as the bioactive ingredient responsible for the advantageous effects of stem cell therapy in repairing cardiac injury. The ongoing research and development for the production of novel therapies to treat CVDs is impelling the segment growth.
Pharmaceuticals and biotechnology companies as end users of global exosomes market are expected to witness fastest growth over the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for various drug therapies to treat chronic disease. The pharmaceuticals and biotech companies are actively involved in R&D activities to develop exosome therapies, so as to more efficiently cater the patient’s demand. For instance, Aegle Therapeutics Corp. is in Phase 1/2a for isolating exosome from allogeneic bone marrow derived mesenchymal stem cells (BM-MSCs) to treat severe dermatological conditions, including burns and epidermolysis bullosa, a rare pediatric connective tissue disorder, and to prevent scarring. In another instance, Codiak BioSciences developed a proprietary engEx technology platform for exosome engineering and manufacturing, which represents a transformative step in the treatment of disease, and showcases massive capabilities for the development of therapies across varied disease indications, which are currently considered intractable.
Europe in the global exosomes market is estimated to witness fastest growth due to rise in research and development activities in the region. The presence of major players and well-developed regulatory policies with robust product pipeline is impelling the market. Moreover, increasing cases of cancer in the region is contributing to the segment growth.
Global Exosomes Market Research Scope:
Our 420+ pages research study on Global Exosomes Market will include extensive information on the following pointers:
• Global Market size and forecast values (2015 – 2030), in terms of revenue (US$ Million) by segments/sub-segments; wherein 2015 to 2020 has been considered as historic years, 2021 as the base year, while 2022 to 2030 has been considered as the forecast period.
• Split of the market revenue (US$ Million) into all the relevant segments & sub-segments across all major regions/countries.
• Technological Trends
• Macro-Economic and Micro-Economic Indicators
• Market determinants and Influencing Factors
• Market Dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges)
• Global and Regional Impact of Covid-19 on Global Exosomes Market
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Competitive Benchmarking: (Global Presence and Growth Strategies (Mergers and Acquisitions, R&D Initiatives, Product Launches, Investments Trends))
• Market Share Analysis, 2021
• Detailed insights of major market participants operating in the market, including information on company details, company overview, product offerings, key developments, financial analysis, SWOT analysis and business strategies.
Competitors Covered:
• AMSBIO
• BioVision Inc.
• ExoDx
• FUJIFILM Wako Pure Chemical Corporation
• Lonza
• Miltenyi Biotec
• Norgen Biotek Corp.
• QIAGEN
• System Biosciences, LLC
• Takara Bio Inc.
• Thermo Fisher Scientific
• ZenBio, Inc.
• Other Market Participants
Global Exosomes Market
• By Offering
o Exosomes Tools and Kits
o Exosomes Reagents
o Exosomes Antibodies
o Others
• By Application
o Diagnostics
o Therapeutic
• By Disease Indication
o Cancer
o Cardiovascular
o Endocrinology
o Neurodegenerative Diseases
o Infectious Diseases
o Others
• By End User
o Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
o Academic and Research Institutes
o Others
• By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific)
o Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
