Global Hepatitis D Virus (HDV) Infection Market is Expected to Gain Remarkable Growth over the Forecast Period
Global Hepatitis D Virus (HDV) Infection Market to grow at a CAGR of 3% by 2030 : Absolute Markets InsightsPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rapidly aging global population, as well as extensive research and development activities in emerging economies, are driving the global hepatitis D Virus (HDV) infection market. Infection with Hepatitis Delta Virus causes Hepatitis Delta, the most severe form of viral hepatitis. HDV is only found as a co-infection in people infected with Hepatitis B Virus (HBV). Chronic Hepatitis D virus (HDV) infection is a worldwide problem that causes rapidly progressive liver disease, increased liver-related mortality, and hepatocellular carcinoma. According to reports, current estimates indicate that HDV co-infection is present in 15-20 million people worldwide with HBV infection, but new data suggests that this figure underestimates the true prevalence of coinfections.
There are some major companies that are in the drug development phase and are expected to contribute for the hepatitis D Virus (HDV) infection market growth. For instance, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic targets for rare and ultra-rare diseases, announced that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had granted breakthrough therapy designation for lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection in December 2018. Lonafarnib has received Orphan Drug Designation from the US FDA and the European Medicines Agency (EMA), as well as fast track and breakthrough therapy designation from the US FDA and PRIME designation from the EMA. Lonafarnib is an oral medication in development for HDV. Lonafarnib inhibits the prenylation step of HDV replication within liver cells, effectively blocking the virus's life cycle at the assembly stage.
The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of hepatitis D virus (HDV) infection market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.
Key Findings of the Report:
• Pre-Clinical and Phase I segment accounted for the highest share, due to increased funding from government and public-private organizations. Most companies are in the early stages of developing a drug to treat hepatitis D virus (HDV) infection.
• Acute HDV superinfection of a chronic HBV carrier holds a significant share of the market. HDV superinfection can expedite the progression of an existing HBV infection, resulting in liver cirrhosis and failure. HDV superinfection accelerates the progression of chronic HBV in 70–90% of people, regardless of age. Although HDV inhibits HBV replication, cirrhosis occurs up to a decade earlier in HDV-superinfected people than infected people in HBV alone.
• Hepatitis D infects approximately 12 million people worldwide. Co-infection of hepatitis B virus (HBV) with HDV in adults is usually self-limiting, but it can also be associated with a severe form of acute hepatitis and can progress to fulminant hepatitis. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), HDV superinfection on chronic hepatitis B accelerates disease progression in all ages and in 70-90 percent of people.
• Growing research activities across the globe contribute for the highest share of the research center segment in the hepatitis D virus (HDV) infection market.
• Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing region in the global hepatitis D virus (HDV) infection market over the forecast period. Increasing population, increasing adoption of advanced technology, and favorable government policies for new drug development are factors driving the growth of the Asia Pacific hepatitis D virus (HDV) infection market over the forecast period. Furthermore, major economies such as China, India, and Japan are making significant contributions to the development of healthcare infrastructure in this region, which is driving the market growth. According to data from the National Library of Medicine, the Asia-Pacific region now appears to be where HDV is of a major health concern. The majority of South Asian countries have favorable conditions for the spread of hepatitis B and other related infections. HDV prevalence has increased over time in countries such as Pakistan and Iran. Other countries and regions, such as China, Turkey, Australia, Japan, India, and Taiwan, which had historically high HDV prevalence, have seen a decrease in incidence, but high prevalence persists in some.
Some of the players operating in the hepatitis D virus (HDV) infection market:
• Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
• EigerBioPharmaceuticals
• Gilead Sciences, Inc.
• Janssen Global Services, LLC
• Replicor
• Other Market participants
Global Hepatitis D Virus (HDV) Infection Market:
• By Clinical Trails
o Pre-Clinical and Phase I
o Phase II
o Phase III
• By Clinical Entities
o Acute HBV/HDV coinfection
o Acute HDV superinfection of a Chronic HBV carrier
o Chronic HDV infection
• By Age
o Below 20 years
o 21 – 35 years
o 36 – 50 Years
o Above 50
• By Application
o Hospitals
o Specialty Clinics
o Research Centers
• By Region
o North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Rest of North America
o Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Nordic Countries
• Denmark
• Finland
• Iceland
• Sweden
• Norway
Benelux Union
• Belgium
• The Netherlands
• Luxembourg
Rest of Europe
o Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
New Zealand
Australia
South Korea
Southeast Asia
• Indonesia
• Thailand
• Malaysia
• Singapore
• Rest of Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
o Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Kuwait
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
o Latin America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of Latin America
