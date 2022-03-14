Comintelli and Kairos Future join forces in a turbulent world

We are delighted to deepen our relationship with Kairos Future as we share the conviction that the one with the best market intelligence wins.” — Jesper Martell, CEO at Comintelli

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Comintelli AB and Kairos Future AB announced that they have entered into a strategic partnership that will strengthen both parties’ solutions for creating market insights and foresight.

In a turbulent and complex world, having the right information early is critical for any organization's decision-making. Comintelli is a leading player within market intelligence and competitive intelligence software tools. Kairos Future is Sweden’s most well-known company within foresight and innovation. Now they are joining forces to meet customer demand.

“In today’s fast-moving markets we need fresh approaches to deliver optimal solutions. By adopting a platform approach and integrating other leading tools such as Intelligence2day we can focus on our core services within foresight and innovation. Our customers can still access a full portfolio stretching from monitoring and analysis to scenario planning and idea management”, says Johan Hammarlund, Foresight Advisor at Kairos Future.

“Since we already have joint clients, partnering with Kairos Future was a natural fit for our Intelligence2day platform”, said Jesper Martell, CEO of Comintelli. “We combine our strengths in order to help clients identify market signals early enough to be able to act and create true innovation. We are delighted to deepen our relationship with Kairos Future as we share the conviction that the one with the best market intelligence wins.”

