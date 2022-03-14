Suspect Sought in Shooting Offenses in the District

Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to three shooting offenses that occurred in the Fifth District between March 3-9, 2022.

Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun): CCN 22-029-870

On Thursday, March 3, 2022 at approximately 4:00 am, members of the Fifth District responded to the 1100 block of New York Avenue, Northeast for the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun): CCN 22-032-355

On Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at approximately 1:21 am, members of the Fifth District responded to the 1700 block of H Street, Northeast for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Homicide: CCN 22-032-929

On Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at approximately 2:54 am, a member of the Metropolitan Police Department was in the area of the 400 block of New York Avenue, Northeast and observed a fire. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and extinguished the fire. Further investigation revealed the remains of an adult male which displayed no signs consistent with life and was pronounced deceased. The victim remained on scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. As a result of an autopsy, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that the cause of death was multiple stab and gunshot wounds. The manner of death was ruled a Homicide.

The decedent has not yet been identified.

In all three offenses, the victims appear to be individuals experiencing homelessness. The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating these cases as being related. The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a homicide offense committed in the District of Columbia. In partnership with MPD, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Washington Field Division, has offered an additional $20,000 bringing the total possible reward amount for this case to $45,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible.

