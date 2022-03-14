Liigu Extends Their Cooperation With Liberkee Making Keyless Access to All Liigu Rental Cars Possible

Liigu seals another deal with Liberkee

Contactless Car Rental solution with Phone-as-a-key

TARTU, ESTONIA, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liigu and Liberkee are expanding their cooperation to provide users of Liigu's app-based mobility service with a seamless and contactless car rental experience. Integrating Liberkee into the system, the company enables a straightforward user journey from booking the vehicle to opening and closing the doors. Liberkee also gives insights about the car’s metrics and location using the most advanced and secure technologies.

Liigu, the coolest app-based mobility service, joined forces with a digital key provider – Liberkee. The extended cooperation is the next phase of making Liigu contactless car rentals even smoother.

"After a few months of testing, we have decided to extend the usage of Liberkee services with our next round of fleet expansion. The growth plan includes offering our services in more cities in France, Italy, Spain, and Portugal. Liberkee’s phone-as-a-key system complements our app and works very well with our fleet. Integrations are easy. Installments also. We are really happy that together with Liberkee we are able to provide a seamless contactless rental experience for our customers. Our cooperation is an answer to smart mobility’s growing demands." – says Annemari Muru, the CEO of Liigu.

Liberkee emerged from the forge of the HUF Group, giving it over 100 years of experience in vehicle access. The keyless solution has been developed by Tier 1 car engineers and uses the same security standards as those used in banking. Via Bluetooth, customers can easily open and close the vehicle with their smartphones during the booking period - without handing over the physical key.

In addition to the integrated software component, Liberkee's solution also includes a hardware module that can be non-invasively installed in the corresponding vehicle within a few minutes to enable keyless access to the vehicle. This enables rapid deployment of the fleet and the replacement of vehicles.

"Liigu, like us, is committed to using modern technology and providing the best customer experience. Since both companies work on a high standard, it was easy to successfully integrate our solution into Liigu's system. The resulting synergies for a car rental company speak for themselves and allow for a contemporary implementation." – says Annika Saenger Acevedo the CMO of Liberkee.

Liigu is an app-based mobility service. It offers contactless car rentals and subscriptions in more than 15 European destinations. To secure a next-level customer journey, Liigu combines top-notch technology with real human customer support.

A truly outstanding mobility experience is available now with the ease of a tap on the screen.