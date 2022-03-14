The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for Megan/Mason Dorcy, 23, of Newburgh, Maine, who was last seen on the Odlin Road in Bangor. Dorcy is described as 5’3”, 170 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. On March 10, Dorcy was dropped off for an appointment at PCHC on the Odlin Road in Bangor and was supposed to meet people in Brewer for a ride back home to Newburgh, but did not arrive. Dorcy may be wearing an orange shirt. Law Enforcement has learned that Dorcy has not taken medication in three days and there has been no bank account activity. It is unknown if Dorcy has a cell phone. Friends and family are concerned for her wellbeing.

Anyone who sees Dorcy should call 207-624-7076 x9. Thank you for your assistance.