Halen Technology announces Lawrence Kostiw is joining its board of advisors
Halen, North America’s first super app, has added renowned financial analyst Lawrence Kostiw to its advisory board.
The potential for a super app in the US market is exciting and this dynamic group of board members and leadership team is impressive. I'm glad to be a part of it.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Halen Technology is pleased to welcome Lawrence Kostiw to its board of advisors. Kostiw works as a Senior Financial Analyst for INSPIRE!, where he is an important part of a team that represents new beginnings, growth, and harmony built on loyalty and trust. As a member of Halen's board of directors, Kostiw brings a wealth of business proficiency and knowledge to the table. The popular up-start app is a user-friendly, community-based super app with a one-stop shop approach.
Kostiw is a welcome addition to the board. He brings an abundance of experience in business and business finances he has gained working with top companies including EPIC Midstream and Hilltop Securities. Similarly, he serves on several boards where he shares his insights and financial expertise with several thriving businesses. His know-how and background make him an excellent fit for providing insights and ideas to the cutting-edge Halen Super App.
According to Kostiw, “The potential for a Super App in the US market is exciting and this dynamic group of board members and leadership team is impressive. I am glad to be a part of it.”
Halen is an utterly unique approach that provides convenient services such as ridesharing, food, grocery, and retail delivery, as well as flight bookings and vacation rentals. The Halen Super App integrates a variety of services in one location. Furthermore, the app is predicated on a franchise-based business model, which invites partners and investors to become a part of this game-changing Super App. This highly innovative business model, combined with the firm's talented team and preeminent advisory board, is on track to propel the business to new heights as an industry leader. To that end, Kostiw is a welcomed addition to the team of North Americas first super app.
About Halen Super App: "Halen’s one-stop-shop approach has all of these services in one company, one app, accessible on one screen. You choose, we move." That is the motto at Halen, where they provide users with a variety of convenient services on a single, simple platform. This pioneering firm is headquartered in Washington, DC.
About Lawrence Kostiw: Kostiw is a Senior Financial Analyst for INSPIRE! in Dallas, Texas, and a graduate of Washington and Lee University with a Bachelor of Science in Commerce and Business Administration. He has a diverse background and has worked for companies such as EPIC Midstream and Hilltop Securities. He serves on the boards of several companies and was recently appointed to the Halen Super App advisory board.
