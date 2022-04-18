Top 10 Small Business Marketing Mistakes - How to Choose the Right Digital Marketing Firm for a Business - 9 pg guide
This 9 page guide teaches what to look for, what to avoid and how to get the best possible pricing and results when choosing a digital marketing firm.
The online marketing tactics they implement on your behalf reflect directly on you and follow your business even after you fire them. A Google penalty does not just go away when you switch firms.”SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SayWhat Consulting, LLC recently released part 7 of the 10 part blog series labeled “The Top 10 Small Business Marketing Mistakes.” After an overwhelming response from our recent coverage of “choosing a digital marketing firm” and numerous requests for more information, we decided to focus an entire blog (a 9 page guide) on the importance of choosing a digital marketing firm for a business along with a specific strategy to ensure long term success at a fair price. It is common for clients to switch their digital marketing firms four to five times prior to finding the right one. This is because they did not follow through on promises like search engine rankings to errors like misspellings on social media which publicly reflect poorly on your business. This 9 page guide heavily increases a business owner's probability of finding the right organization the first time and avoiding the major headaches along with the financial burden associated with choosing the wrong firm.
— David Phillips, Founder/CEO of SayWhat Consulting LLC
This is well worth reading if one owns a business and are working with or planning on working with a digital marketing firm. Online marketing includes SEO, Social Media, Pay per Click, Content and more. It is difficult to find a company that are genuine experts, that also fit specific needs and follow through on their promises. This blog details the frequent topics that business owners face, how to avoid being taken advantage of, comprehensive lists of common oversights with simple ways to avoid them plus 20 interview questions one has to ask a potential marketing firm. When it comes to choosing a digital marketing firm this blog leaves no stone unturned. When choosing a digital marketing firm one is entrusting them to understand all the needed tactics to improve a business while using tactics that will not cause long term consequences to a brand or overall standing with the search engines and social media platforms. The long term consequences of choosing the wrong digital marketing firm can be substantial for a business both with standing with the search engines and financially.
Part 1 of the 10 part blog series examined the significance of tracking all of the marketing along with truly understanding what marketing efforts are producing results so one is spending their marketing dollars wisely. Part 2 of the series covered in detail the importance for small businesses to understand how to not only generate leads but also best practices in nurturing and converting them. Part 3 focused on creating a strategic marketing budget with the understanding that a well thought out marketing budget gives a company direction, purpose and a strategic advantage over the competition. Part 4 surveyed the particulars of how to choose a digital marketing firm along with the importance of unique content and its role with the long term SEO and social media strategy for a business. Part 5 reviewed the importance of being a “good online citizen” and search engine optimization. Part 6 discussed how to properly market a business through pay per click advertising, social media marketing while maintaining a strong online reputation through positive reviews. One can review all of the blogs here: https://www.saywt.com/blog
Google’s memory is long-lasting and if a company uses tactics that harm their reputation with the search engines, it can take years to fully recover. “Comprehensively vetting the digital marketing firm one chooses to work with prior to hiring them” says David Phillips, CEO and Founder of SayWhat Consulting “is of the utmost importance. The online marketing tactics they implement on your behalf reflect directly on your business and follow your business even after you fire them. A Google penalty does not just go away when you switch firms.”
As part of the Business Owner Consulting Program, SayWhat Consulting can assist those with finding the right digital marketing firm for a business including interviewing them, evaluating them, presenting them, contract negotiations and managing them to ensure success. Read more about that program here and contact us to see if we have availability in your area. https://saywt.com/consulting-program
View all 7 blogs posted with the 3 soon-to-be released posts by visiting our blog here: https://www.saywt.com/blog. This blog series contains close to 70 pages of useful content that business owners can implement immediately in order to better their business. New blogs are posted every two weeks so please subscribe!
More about SayWhat Consulting:
SayWhat Consulting was founded with the business owner in mind. We know that business owners are placed in impossible situations trying to master all aspects of their company including marketing, employee management, sales, lead conversion, customer service, client retention, accounting, collections and everything else.
As a business owner you may be interested in The Business Owner Consulting Program with SayWhat (https://saywt.com/consulting-program). The Business Owner Consulting Program (BOCP) is focused on providing business owners the tools needed to ensure short and long-term success by addressing the needs of that specific business and owner. One of the most popular parts of the BOCP is the marketing management package giving you the power of having a Chief Marketing Officer at a fraction of the cost to ensure all of your marketing choices are educated, cost effective, high returns and verifiable. Learn more on our website www.saywt.com.
Meet Our Founder:
Our Founder, David Phillips is a successful entrepreneur and grew his business for over 13 years as well as working at two global 500 companies. Mr. Phillips has been faculty at and lectured on numerous subjects ranging from marketing to business operations at dozens of industry specific annual meetings. With over 20 years of real-world business experience - we know and understand almost every problem you are going to and have faced - along with what you will need to do to continue to grow your business successfully.
We would love to hear from you. Feel free to call us at (424) 235-8704, review our website (www.saywt.com) or you can email David directly at David@saywt.com.
David Phillips
SayWhat Consulting, LLC
+1 424-235-8704
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other