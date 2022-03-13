Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Sharp Object) Offense: 400 Block of 2nd Street, Northwest

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Sharp Object) offense that occurred on Saturday, March 12, 2022, in the 400 block of 2nd Street, Northwest.

At approximately 8:53 pm, the suspect and the victim were involved in a verbal altercation at the listed location. The suspect brandished a sharp object and assaulted the victim. The suspect then fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.