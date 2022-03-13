Maryland State Police Investigating Multi-Vehicle Fatal Crash In Prince George’s Co.

March 13, 2022

(LARGO, Md.) – Maryland State Police are investigating an early morning multiple vehicle crash that killed a Prince George’s County man and injured a pedestrian.

The deceased is identified as Fredys Castillo Rivas, 46, of Upper Marlboro. Rivas was transported to the University of Maryland Capital Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased by hospital personnel. Rivas was the driver and sole occupant of a white Chevrolet Impala. Rivas has been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.

The injured pedestrian is identified a Jarryd Brown, 44, of Silver Spring. Brown was transported to the University of Maryland Capital Regional Medical Center where he is currently receiving medical treatment for injuries sustained in the crash. He was the driver of a vehicle that was not involved in the crash.

Shortly after 3:00 a.m. this morning, troopers from the Forestville Barrack responded to the inner loop of I-495 at Central Avenue on a report of a multi-vehicle crash. Upon their arrival, troopers determined the incident was a crash involving five vehicles and a pedestrian.

According to a preliminary investigation, a black Dodge Crossroad rear ended a white Chevrolet Cruze in lane one. A good Samaritan, later identified as Jarryd Brown, 44, of Silver Spring, stopped his vehicle on the shoulder to assist at the scene of the crash. He had exited his vehicle and was in lane two when the second crash occurred.

A grey Nissan Sentra traveling in the same direction hit the black Dodge Crossroad. The pedestrian, later identified as Brown, was also struck during this incident.

A separate crash occurred when a white Chevrolet Impala, operated by Rivas, stopped at the scene in lane 3 of the Capital Beltway. Police believe Rivas was also stopping to provide assistance. Before Rivas exits his vehicle, a black GMC Acadia struck the Chevrolet Impala.

The drivers from all five vehicles and the pedestrian were transported by ambulance to the University of Maryland Capital Regional Medical Center. The pedestrian’s vehicle was towed to the Forestville Barrack where it is currently being stored.

Maryland State Police from the Forestville Barrack responded to investigate the cause of the crash. Maryland Department of Transportation SHA personnel provided assistance with traffic and detours. All lanes on the inner loop of I-495 in the area of Central Avenue were shut down due to the crash investigation.

The investigation continues…

###

