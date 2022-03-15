Kimberly Decker has joined the Halen Super App advisory board
Halen Technology welcomes renowned specialist and business attorney Kimberly Decker to their advisory board.
The highly anticipated application, which is a user-friendly, community-based super app with a one-stop shop approach.
A graduate from The College of William and Mary's Marshall Wythe Law School, Decker works with a variety of clients, including middle-market public and privately held companies, as well as non-profit institutions. Her extensive business knowledge, combined with her legal expertise, provides unrivaled wisdom that Halen is proud to associate with their brand. According to Decker, “I'm always excited to be able to support forward-thinking new businesses like Halen that want to take things to the next level.”
Decker, a renowned business attorney, has a proven track record of successfully representing private and public companies in all aspects of business. She frequently serves as "general counsel" to clients who do not have in-house legal staff. Her clients seek her advice and assistance on a wide range of issues, including risk management, mergers and acquisitions, contract review, negotiations, regulatory compliance, capital raising, securities compliance, development of best practices, corporate governance, and corporate restructuring to name a few.
The Halen team is overjoyed with the addition of Kimberly Decker to their board of advisors and sees her arrival as a significant step forward that uniquely positions the innovative firm to be even more efficient and effective.
About Halen Super App: The Halen Super App, based is Washington D.C. and known for its creative approach to providing convenient services like ride-sharing, food, grocery, and retail delivery, as well as flight bookings and vacation rentals, integrates a variety of services "in one company, in one app, accessible on one screen”. Or, as their website puts it, "Comfort and convenience in your moving world." Furthermore, the helpful app employs a franchise-based business model, which invites partners and investors to become a part of this groundbreaking Super App.
About Kimberly Decker: Kimberly Decker is a well-rounded business lawyer who advises private and public corporations on a variety of issues. She graduated from the College of William & Mary's Marshall Wythe Law School and has extensive experience and skills assisting clients with contracts and negotiations, regulatory challenges, risk management, corporate transactions, and other business-related topics. Decker, who lives in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, is a member of the Lancaster Chamber of Commerce & Industry's Women in Business group.
