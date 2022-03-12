Submit Release
AVIAN INFLUENZA CONFIRMED IN ILLINOIS BACKYARD POULTRY

ILLINOIS, March 12 - SPRINGFIELD, IL- The United States Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a non-commercial backyard flock (non-poultry) in Mclean County, Illinois. Anyone that owns birds or is involved with poultry production, whether on a small or commercial level, should be aware of this finding and take precautions to protect their flock. 

The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) is working closely with APHIS on a joint incident response. IDOA quarantined the affected premises, and birds on the properties will be depopulated to prevent the spread of the disease. Birds from the flocks will not enter the food system. 

"Producers and owners should review their biosecurity plans and prevent contact with wild birds and their droppings," said Dr. Mark Ernst, IDOA State Veterinarian. "IDOA also strongly encourages all producers to keep birds indoors when possible."

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the recent HPAI detections do not present an immediate public health concern.  No human cases of these avian influenza viruses have been detected in the United States.  As a reminder, the proper handling and cooking of all poultry and eggs to an internal temperature of 165 ˚F is recommended as a general food safety precaution.

Flock owners, managers or veterinarians should report any unusual findings in domestic poultry such as increase in mortality, decrease in water consumption, decrease in egg production, or respiratory signs including coughing and sneezing immediately to the IDOA at 217-782-4944 or the USDA at 866-536-7593.

For more information regarding Avian Flu including links to the USDA's websites and biosecurity tips please visit IDOA's website at Alerts and Important Animal Health Information - Animal Health and Welfare (illinois.gov).

