WB Development Partners & New Era Companies Announce 7th Inpatient Rehabilitation Hospital

San Antonio Rehabilitation Hospital

Nobis Rehabilitation Partners will manage the rehab hospital located in San Antonio, Texas

Our inpatient rehab hospital will care for patients across Bexar County.. the hospital team will collaborate with the physician community to develop the best inpatient rehabilitation programs” — Daryn Eudaly, Founder & CEO New Era

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WB Development Partners and New Era Companies, two innovative companies partnering together in the healthcare development sector, are developing a new 48-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital to be called San Antonio Rehabilitation Hospital. The hospital will be located in the South Texas Medical Center at 8903 Floyd Curl Dr. in San Antonio and will have modern private patient rooms, advanced technologies, and best-in-class rehab services. The San Antonio Rehab Hospital is the 7th inpatient rehab hospital that WB Development and New Era have partnered together to develop. All 7 hospitals are managed by Nobis Rehabilitation Partners.

People with debilitating illnesses and injuries such as stroke, brain injury, and other complex neurological and orthopedic diseases and injuries will be cared for under the management of Nobis Rehabilitation Partners. A comprehensive team of physicians and therapists will customize each patient’s intensive rehab program with an interdisciplinary rehab team approach during their inpatient stay.

“Our team is excited to develop a new rehab hospital in the 7th largest city in the US,” said Daryn Eudaly, CEO and Co-Founder of New Era Companies. “Our state-of-the-art inpatient rehab hospital will care for patients across Bexar County and South Texas. The hospital team, managed by Nobis Rehabilitation Partners, will collaborate with the physician community to develop the best inpatient rehabilitation programs needed.”

The San Antonio Rehabilitation Hospital is planned to open in the 2nd quarter of 2023 with construction commencing in April 2022.

About WB Development Partners

WB Development Partners is a leading full-service real estate development firm, providing high-quality service and project management for a variety of development needs across multiple industries. WB’s team will work with you every step of the way to understand your development needs and goals. We are with you from conception to final completion of your project through land acquisition, permitting, design, and construction. For more information about WB Development Partners, visit wbdevpartners.com.

About New Era Companies

New Era is a vertically integrated healthcare real estate development and capital investment company. New Era has a strong track record of successful, high-quality medical, mixed-use developments and strategic acquisitions. New Era works with healthcare systems, medical groups, and communities to strategically and programmatically enhance the level of medical services in the communities they serve. Our multidisciplinary approach and seasoned management team deliver consistent results for our investors and clients. For more information about New Era Companies, visit neweracompanies.com

About Nobis Rehabilitation Partners

Nobis Rehabilitation Partners brings together healthcare providers, developers, and investment partners to create, operate, and manage inpatient rehabilitation facilities. Patients will receive exceptional care from highly experienced and inspired caregivers in the most uniquely designed and efficient hospital. For more information, visit Nobis Rehab and find them on LinkedIn, follow them on Twitter, and like them on Facebook.