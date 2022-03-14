DPA is back with its Hollywood awards gift suite at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel
“The DPA pre–Oscars gift suite 2022” will gift nominees and show support to Ukrainians in needsLOS ANGELES, CA, US, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nathalie Dubois and DPA are back the week of the Oscars, with “the DPA pre-Oscars gift suite” featuring great companies exposing their products in the garden and in five suites of The Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel. The event will feature a total of 42 worldwide brands, with products to be gifted to guests attending the spectacular event: Swiss Nescens will recreate a private spa, with skin analysis and facials preparing nominees to the red carpet and will offer a nice gift bag with high-performance anti-aging cosmeceuticals, developed and manufactured in Switzerland. The Kenyatta international Convention Centre (KICC) will host a private Kenyan safari lounge and will offer “a delegate experience”. Selected Guests will get to pick from either a once in a lifetime 5-day package of Kenya’s world class beaches or experience a 5 days front row seat to the famous migration on the ultimate Kenyan Safari. Guests visiting the suite will also receive a luxury high end gift bag with exclusively sourced high-end Kenyan products.
The remaining Brands represented in the suite or gift bags are: Topochico, Carvery Kitchen,Luxie Beauty, Buttery Popcorn, My Bougie Bottle, Chipz Happen, Connect with Keao, Helen Ficarola, Sparti Scents, Hearthstone Collective, Quebec’s Annick Levesque bags, Mantra mask, Facial lounge, Manna Kadar Beauty , Fallen Stars, I love Julee, Debco Dogo, Frankie Dean, Pizza Girl, S1X Born Candle, Fazup, The Candy Pushers, Dr J’s , the Moon deck, Tough as a mother , Sacred Spaces, Femme Fatale beauty, Alkazone, H2rOse, Maine Island Soap, Stasher, Ubilam, Reachout Recovery, Asea, Dermaclara, Beach Sandy, and one of DPA’s favorites Peaches Skincare.Selected nominees will get also to visit Le Taha’a by Pearl Resorts in French Polynesia, or in Bali the Soori Bali Hotel.
With all the craziness, stress and sadness happening in the world, the guests will be able to unplug and breathe at Art Botanica. Art botanica and artist Kelley Anderson will give the DPA guest an immersive sensory experience and meditative journey with Mind Travel among her floral art pieces.
DPA and French born Nathalie Dubois felt very impacted by the Russian-Ukrainian conflict and decided to use the DPA platform to help. The Ukrainian Creative Coalition of Hollywood will be hosting a fundraiser within the DPA Pre-Oscars Gifting Suite to spread awareness about the war in Ukraine and to provide material support to its citizens. During the event, the UCCH will also invite celebrities to record personal messages of solidarity to be shared directly with the people of Ukraine.
About Nathalie Dubois and DPA: A veteran in the production of star-studded events, Nathalie Dubois, President and CEO of DPA, has proven herself to be exceptionally innovative and successful in the realm of celebrity gift suites. Originally from France, Nathalie Dubois attributes her success in part to her world travels and the exotic cultural influences of the products she picks for her unique gift suites. DPA run normally luxurious and spectacular gifting suites in LA, the weeks of various award shows, but also can be seen in the biggest film festivals such as Cannes, Venice or Toronto. DPA also opened its first Asian office in Tokyo, Japan in 2017, facilitating her work with the Asian market. You can find details on DPA at www.dpagroup.org
PAST ATTENDEES OF DPA GIFTING LOUNGES: Queen Latifah, Susan Sarandon, Charlize Theron, Richard Gere, Sharon Stone, Mireille Enos, Stephen Moyer, Jim Cazeviel, Angela Basset, Rachel Bilson, Eva Longoria Parker, Morgan Freeman, Terrance Howard, Catherine Deneuve, Spike Lee, Vanessa Williams, Kate Walsh, Paula Abdul, Eric Roberts, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Jennifer Hudson, Scarlet Johansson, Edie Falco, Vanessa Williams, Terry O’Quinn, Simon Baker, Jane Lynch, Jessica Schorz, Felicity Huffman, Adrien Brody, Colin Firth, Carey Mulligan, Viola Davis, ...
Contact: Nathalie Dubois at nathab@mac.com or 3108047249
The event is March 25th and 26th, from 10am to 6pm, at Luxe Sunset boulevard hotel. 11461 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles.
*This event is not affiliated or official with the OSCARS® Awards, or ABC
