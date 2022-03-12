St Albans // Agg Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 22A2001191

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley

STATION: VSP – St Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 03/12/2022 at 1430 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Enosburg, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Jordan Lawyer

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, VT

VICTIM: VERMONT STATE POLICE DOES NOT RELEASE THE NAMES OF VICTIMS OF DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St Albans barracks responded to a report of a domestic assault in Enosburgh VT. Investigation revealed that Jordan Lawyer assaulted a family member causing bodily injury and threatened them with a deadly weapon. Lawyer was ultimately arrested and lodged at the Northwest State Correctional Facility for lack of $5,000 bail.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/12/22 1300hrs

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: NWSCF

BAIL: $5,000

MUG SHOT: Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

Tpr. Christopher Finley

Vermont State Police

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

802-524-5993