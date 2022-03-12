St Albans // Agg Domestic Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A2001191
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley
STATION: VSP – St Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 03/12/2022 at 1430 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Enosburg, VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Jordan Lawyer
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, VT
VICTIM: VERMONT STATE POLICE DOES NOT RELEASE THE NAMES OF VICTIMS OF DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St Albans barracks responded to a report of a domestic assault in Enosburgh VT. Investigation revealed that Jordan Lawyer assaulted a family member causing bodily injury and threatened them with a deadly weapon. Lawyer was ultimately arrested and lodged at the Northwest State Correctional Facility for lack of $5,000 bail.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/12/22 1300hrs
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court – Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: NWSCF
BAIL: $5,000
MUG SHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.
Tpr. Christopher Finley
Vermont State Police
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans, VT 05478
802-524-5993