Senate Bill 1118 Printer's Number 1485
PENNSYLVANIA, March 11 - PRINTER'S NO. 1485
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1118
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY CAPPELLETTI, FONTANA, KANE, COSTA, SCHWANK AND
MUTH, MARCH 11, 2022
REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, MARCH 11, 2022
AN ACT
Amending the act of July 2, 1935 (P.L.589, No.210), entitled "An
act to safeguard human health and life by providing for the
issuance of permits to, and regulation of persons and
entities selling milk and milk products; conferring powers,
and imposing duties on the Secretary of Agriculture; and
otherwise providing for the administration of the act; and
imposing penalties," prohibiting the sale of human milk over
the Internet.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of July 2, 1935 (P.L.589, No.210),
referred to as the Milk Sanitation Law, is amended by adding a
section to read:
Section 18.1. No person may sell or offer to sell human milk
over the Internet to another person directly or through a
classified advertisement.
Section 2. This act shall take effect in 90 days.
