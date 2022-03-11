Senate Bill 1118 Printer's Number 1485

PENNSYLVANIA, March 11 - PRINTER'S NO. 1485

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1118

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY CAPPELLETTI, FONTANA, KANE, COSTA, SCHWANK AND

MUTH, MARCH 11, 2022

REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, MARCH 11, 2022

AN ACT

Amending the act of July 2, 1935 (P.L.589, No.210), entitled "An

act to safeguard human health and life by providing for the

issuance of permits to, and regulation of persons and

entities selling milk and milk products; conferring powers,

and imposing duties on the Secretary of Agriculture; and

otherwise providing for the administration of the act; and

imposing penalties," prohibiting the sale of human milk over

the Internet.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of July 2, 1935 (P.L.589, No.210),

referred to as the Milk Sanitation Law, is amended by adding a

section to read:

Section 18.1. No person may sell or offer to sell human milk

over the Internet to another person directly or through a

classified advertisement.

Section 2. This act shall take effect in 90 days.

