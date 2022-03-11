Senate Bill 1136 Printer's Number 1482

PENNSYLVANIA, March 11 - PRINTER'S NO. 1482

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

1136

2022

INTRODUCED BY MENSCH, PHILLIPS-HILL, GORDNER, BAKER, DUSH,

HUTCHINSON, MARTIN, STEFANO AND J. WARD, MARCH 11, 2022

REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, MARCH 11, 2022

AN ACT

Amending the act of June 29, 1953 (P.L.304, No.66), entitled "An

act providing for the administration of a statewide system of

vital statistics; prescribing the functions of the State

Department of Health, the State Advisory Health Board and

local registrars; imposing duties upon coroners,

prothonotaries, clerks of orphans' court, physicians,

midwives and other persons; requiring reports and

certificates for the registration of vital statistics;

regulating the disposition of dead bodies; limiting the

disclosure of records; prescribing the sufficiency of vital

statistics records as evidence; prescribing fees and

penalties; and revising and consolidating the laws relating

thereto," in general provisions, further providing for

definitions; and, in records, further providing for

disclosure to governmental agencies.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 105 of the act of June 29, 1953 (P.L.304,

No.66), known as the Vital Statistics Law of 1953, is amended by

adding definitions to read:

Section 105. General Provisions: Definitions.--As used in

this act--

* * *

(13) "Conduct of official duty" means tasks, actions or

