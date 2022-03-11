Senate Bill 1136 Printer's Number 1482
PENNSYLVANIA, March 11 - PRINTER'S NO. 1482
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1136
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY MENSCH, PHILLIPS-HILL, GORDNER, BAKER, DUSH,
HUTCHINSON, MARTIN, STEFANO AND J. WARD, MARCH 11, 2022
REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, MARCH 11, 2022
AN ACT
Amending the act of June 29, 1953 (P.L.304, No.66), entitled "An
act providing for the administration of a statewide system of
vital statistics; prescribing the functions of the State
Department of Health, the State Advisory Health Board and
local registrars; imposing duties upon coroners,
prothonotaries, clerks of orphans' court, physicians,
midwives and other persons; requiring reports and
certificates for the registration of vital statistics;
regulating the disposition of dead bodies; limiting the
disclosure of records; prescribing the sufficiency of vital
statistics records as evidence; prescribing fees and
penalties; and revising and consolidating the laws relating
thereto," in general provisions, further providing for
definitions; and, in records, further providing for
disclosure to governmental agencies.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 105 of the act of June 29, 1953 (P.L.304,
No.66), known as the Vital Statistics Law of 1953, is amended by
adding definitions to read:
Section 105. General Provisions: Definitions.--As used in
this act--
* * *
(13) "Conduct of official duty" means tasks, actions or
