Senate Bill 1138 Printer's Number 1483
PENNSYLVANIA, March 11 - PRINTER'S NO. 1483
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1138
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY LAUGHLIN, YUDICHAK, BOSCOLA, MARTIN, MENSCH AND
STEFANO, MARCH 11, 2022
REFERRED TO LAW AND JUSTICE, MARCH 11, 2022
AN ACT
Amending the act of April 12, 1951 (P.L.90, No.21), entitled "An
act relating to alcoholic liquors, alcohol and malt and
brewed beverages; amending, revising, consolidating and
changing the laws relating thereto; regulating and
restricting the manufacture, purchase, sale, possession,
consumption, importation, transportation, furnishing, holding
in bond, holding in storage, traffic in and use of alcoholic
liquors, alcohol and malt and brewed beverages and the
persons engaged or employed therein; defining the powers and
duties of the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board; providing
for the establishment and operation of State liquor stores,
for the payment of certain license fees to the respective
municipalities and townships, for the abatement of certain
nuisances and, in certain cases, for search and seizure
without warrant; prescribing penalties and forfeitures;
providing for local option, and repealing existing laws," in
licenses and regulations and liquor, alcohol and malt and
brewed beverages, further providing for sales by liquor
licensees and restrictions and repealing provisions related
to extension of licensed service area and issuance of off-
premises catering permits.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 406 of the act of April 12, 1951 (P.L.90,
No.21), known as the Liquor Code, is amended by adding a
subsection to read:
Section 406. Sales by Liquor Licensees; Restrictions.--* * *
