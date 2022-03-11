Senate Resolution 241 Printer's Number 1481

PENNSYLVANIA, March 11 - PRINTER'S NO. 1481

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

241

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY DUSH, BROWNE, REGAN, MARTIN, SCAVELLO, PHILLIPS-

HILL, MENSCH AND GORDNER, MARCH 11, 2022

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MARCH 11, 2022

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing April 10, 2022, as "National Sprint Car Day" in

Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Pennsylvania plays a major part in the history of

motorsports in the United States; and

WHEREAS, Sprint car racing is a major segment of the

motorsports industry in Pennsylvania; and

WHEREAS, The motorsports industry yields an economic output

of $2.5 billion dollars annually; and

WHEREAS, The motorsports industry supports more than 21,000

jobs across this Commonwealth; and

WHEREAS, Local drivers and teams compete at numerous tracks

on a weekly basis; and

WHEREAS, The same local drivers and teams compete and win in

national touring events annually; and

WHEREAS, Forty-five Pennsylvanians are currently members of

the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame; and

WHEREAS, Three more Pennsylvanians will be inducted to the

Hall of Fame this year; therefore be it

