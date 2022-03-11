Senate Resolution 241 Printer's Number 1481
PENNSYLVANIA, March 11 - PRINTER'S NO. 1481
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
241
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY DUSH, BROWNE, REGAN, MARTIN, SCAVELLO, PHILLIPS-
HILL, MENSCH AND GORDNER, MARCH 11, 2022
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MARCH 11, 2022
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing April 10, 2022, as "National Sprint Car Day" in
Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Pennsylvania plays a major part in the history of
motorsports in the United States; and
WHEREAS, Sprint car racing is a major segment of the
motorsports industry in Pennsylvania; and
WHEREAS, The motorsports industry yields an economic output
of $2.5 billion dollars annually; and
WHEREAS, The motorsports industry supports more than 21,000
jobs across this Commonwealth; and
WHEREAS, Local drivers and teams compete at numerous tracks
on a weekly basis; and
WHEREAS, The same local drivers and teams compete and win in
national touring events annually; and
WHEREAS, Forty-five Pennsylvanians are currently members of
the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame; and
WHEREAS, Three more Pennsylvanians will be inducted to the
Hall of Fame this year; therefore be it
