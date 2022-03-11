Senate Bill 1141 Printer's Number 1486
PENNSYLVANIA, March 11 - PRINTER'S NO. 1486
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1141
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY GEBHARD, ARGALL AND MENSCH, MARCH 11, 2022
REFERRED TO VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS,
MARCH 11, 2022
AN ACT
Amending the act of April 9, 1929 (P.L.177, No.175), entitled
"An act providing for and reorganizing the conduct of the
executive and administrative work of the Commonwealth by the
Executive Department thereof and the administrative
departments, boards, commissions, and officers thereof,
including the boards of trustees of State Normal Schools, or
Teachers Colleges; abolishing, creating, reorganizing or
authorizing the reorganization of certain administrative
departments, boards, and commissions; defining the powers and
duties of the Governor and other executive and administrative
officers, and of the several administrative departments,
boards, commissions, and officers; fixing the salaries of the
Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and certain other executive
and administrative officers; providing for the appointment of
certain administrative officers, and of all deputies and
other assistants and employes in certain departments, boards,
and commissions; providing for judicial administration; and
prescribing the manner in which the number and compensation
of the deputies and all other assistants and employes of
certain departments, boards and commissions shall be
determined," in powers and duties of the Department of
General Services and its departmental administrative and
advisory boards and commissions, further providing for
transfer authority over Lieutenant Governor's Mansion.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 2402.3(b) of the act of April 9, 1929
(P.L.177, No.175), known as The Administrative Code of 1929, is
amended to read:
