Farmhouse Home Décor Company Walford Home Reintroduces Its Galvanized Flower Vase Set This Spring
Walford Home’s French Flower Buckets are back in stock in time for spring after high demand resulted in limited availability across all e-commerce platforms
We’ve been especially pleased with the number of customers purchasing multiple sets for use as centerpieces or decorations for special events such as weddings, anniversaries, and parties.”CARY, NC, UNITED STATE, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Walford Home is re-releasing its popular line of French Flower Buckets just in time for spring! High demand during the Q4 of 2021 resulted in limited availability across all e-commerce platforms. All sites including their website, Amazon.com and Walmart.com are now fully stocked and ready for gift giving season.
— Will Barnes, VP Products
“Due to incredible demand that we ran out of the French Flower Buckets, according to Lawrence Barnes, Walford Home’s CEO. “But since they became available, we’ve seen a quick uptick in orders. We’ve been especially pleased with the number of customers purchasing multiple sets for use as centerpieces or decorations for special events that are being scheduled such as weddings, anniversaries, and parties.”
Both beautiful and stylish, the flower vases are sold as a set of 3 or 12 and are made of .27mm galvanized steel with a vintage finish, making them sturdy and built to last. Their durable 4-point connected handles make them as functional as they are elegant. Each metal flower vase is 4.3 x 4.3 x 9 inches tall and has a unique embossed dogwood blossom.
Where can one use the vases? The possibilities are endless. The farmhouse style is timeless and will make any flower arrangement, real or artificial, or plants, pop. Use them in multiple places outside, including on steps leading to a front porch with a flower of choice. They look fantastic as vases for flowers on a side table on the porch or patio. The vases also make excellent centerpieces at outdoor events, like a wedding or even a barbecue, due to their durability and rustic look.
The Walford Home French Flower Buckets look great anywhere in the home, including a welcome addition to a bedside table. Accessorize the kitchen with the vases on a windowsill or a kitchen table. In the living room, use them to perk up a coffee table, fireplace mantle or bookcase. The vases make a great way to welcome spring in and out of the home.
The vases make a very fashionable and elegant addition to any restaurant table or indoor wedding venue.
They are also particularly popular gifts for Easter, Mother’s Day, weddings, housewarmings, or “just because.”
Here’s what their customers are saying: These are so dang cute. Use them on my porch, put rocks in them for weight and they hold my flowers perfectly.
These vases are exactly what I was looking for!!! They are a perfect size for centerpieces and I can’t wait to see them on the tables for my party!!!
Scattered these 3 vases with wildflowers around our bbq themed wedding. Cute and understated for that “farmhouse” look. Fast shipping and good product.
Walford Home’s French Flower Buckets. A charming way to add some flair and elegance to a home, business or event.
Walford Home’s products are available on its website as well as major e-commerce platforms including Amazon and Walmart.
Established in 2017, Walford Home is an American family-owned business located in North Carolina. Walford Home products are proudly designed in the US by our internal team. Walford Home specializes in premium quality home, kitchen and garden products designed exclusively by us to bring character and accent a home. Walford Home's galvanized décor and kitchen products are both functional and decorative, created specifically for you in our distinctive farmhouse style.
To find out more about Walford Home and their other products, please visit the company’s website https://www.walfordhome.com.
