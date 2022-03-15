Ready for Security Infrastructure as a Service: Learn How LimaCharlie’s New Approach is Poised to Disrupt Our Industry
If you’re a business or technical leader charged with justifying investments, maximizing security team efficiency and effectiveness be sure to tune into this eye-opening, entertaining podcast.”HAMILTON, NJ, USA, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From endpoint protection to incident response to event logging to threat intelligence, most organizations rely on products and vendors for their security technology. Here's the drill: weigh vendors’ claims, choose a solution, sign a contract, pay for licenses, and so on. Is the investment worth the risk it mitigates? Good question… Enter LimaCharlie, a cloud-born startup that is flipping the technology consumption model—promising stronger security, more transparency, lower total cost of ownership (TCO) and a better life for security teams.
— John Verry, CISO & Managing Partner, Pivot Point Security
Nearly every business out there has embraced the pay-as-you-go cloud model for consuming technology and services, and the trend shows no sign of slowing. Why not make cybersecurity tools available à la carte, in a self-service model? Scale up, scale down, stack capabilities like Lego blocks, and get a monthly bill, just like Amazon Web Services (AWS) or other public cloud environments.
This is the “AWS approach to provisioning security,” and it’s taking off fast at LimaCharlie.io. LimaCharlie gives security teams full control over what capabilities they have, how they manage their security infrastructure, and where they want to go next. Early adopters include managed security service providers, startups building security products, and enterprise security teams looking to replace expensive vendors and improve results. Popular use cases include endpoint detection and response (EDR), log and artifact monitoring, software-defined zero trust VPNs and more.
To raise the curtain on what could be the future of security tech, the latest episode of The Virtual CISO Podcast features Maxime Lamothe-Brassard, LimaCharlie’s founder. The show’s host is John Verry, Pivot Point Security CISO and Managing Partner.
Topics discussed include:
• Moving from “promised-based” to “knowable” security
• How the LimaCharlie architecture works and how teams can consume the services
• Leveraging LimaCharlie for continuous compliance as well as security
• What tools are on tap today and what’s in store for the near future
• Current and emerging use cases and customer profiles
If one is a business or technical leader charged with stretching budgets, justifying investments, maximizing security team efficiency and effectiveness—or if one is just curious about a terrific new idea—be sure to tune into this eye-opening, entertaining podcast.
To listen to this episode anytime, along with any of the previous episodes in The Virtual CISO Podcast series, visit this page.
About Pivot Point Security
Since 2001, Pivot Point Security has been helping organizations understand and effectively manage their information security risk. We work as a logical extension of the team to simplify the complexities of security and compliance. We’re where to turn—when InfoSec gets challenging.
