Rt 22A - Shoreham

VT Route 22A in the area of Duffany Rd in Shoreham will be CLOSED both lanes due to a motor vehicle accident.
This incident is expected to last for UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
