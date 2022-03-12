SAVA Healthcare Limited India launches microbe-free Salacia Extract produced at the State-of-Art facility in Karnataka

Salacia-Reticulata

PUNE, MAHARASHRA, INDIA, March 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SAVA Healthcare Limited today announced launch of microbe-free Salacia Extract developed by its R&D Center in Pune & produced at State-of-Art USFDA inspected facility at Malur, Karnataka.

During the announcement Chairman of SAVA Healthcare Vinod Ramchandra Jadhav said “India is home to more than 5000 years of ayurvedic tradition that has been passed across through many generations. Through SAVA Herbals, we want to take these standardized extracts to the world market using our state of the art facilities”.

SAVA Healthcare has now started exports to Japanese market in addition to its manufacture and supplies in Indian market. The product has been in high demand globally and continuous improvements in concentrations, assay and purification (less microbial contents) have helped meet the rising demands efficiently. SAVA healthcare is reported to have worked extensively on this front at its R&D center.

The extracts of Salacia reticulata (Salacia extract), a plant that has been used for the treatment of early diabetes, rheumatism and gonorrhea in Ayurveda, have been shown to have an anti-obesity effect and suppress hyperglycemia.

Stems and roots of Salacia genus are a specific remedy for early-stage diabetes, and salacinol is the compound responsible for its anti-diabetic potential.

The Salacia reticulata extract manufactured at SAVA Healthcare's Malur plant is made with plain hot water making the process environmental friendly.

Since Salacia is prone to microbial contamination of >106 cfu/g raw material, SAVA Healthcare R&D team has developed a patented manufacturing process (patent published) that reduces the microbial load to < 10cfu/g (estimated by conventional and unique real time monitoring system Soleris®) with high salacinol content by LC-MS-MS.

The overall market for medical plants in India stood at Rs. 4.2 billion (US$ 56.6 million) in 2019 and is expected to increase at a CAGR 38.5% to Rs. 14 billion (US$ 188.6 million) by 2026. The total world herbal trade is currently assessed at US$ 120 billion. India’s share in the global export of herbs and herbal products including the value-added extracts of medicinal herbs has been gradually increasing over years. The demand for herbal/value-added extracts of medicinal herbs is gradually increasing in foreign countries, especially in European and other developed countries.

About SAVA Healthcare Limited:

SAVA Healthcare, India is a part of SAVA Group with a WHO-GMP & PIC/s approved manufacturing plant in Gujarat, a USFDA inspected herbal extract plant in Malur,Karnataka and a R&D facility in Pune.

Furthermore, the company is in the process of setting up an USFDA compliant formulation manufacturing plant near Indore.

SAVA has four business verticals – International Business, Contract Research & Manufacturing services, small animal healthcare and herbal extract business.

SAVA has a global footprint through International Business vertical across North America,Eastern Europe , Asia, Central America, Africa, and CIS with both human and veterinary pharmaceuticals.

SAVA’s Contract Research & Manufacturing Services (CRAMS) Business caters to many Indian and Global companies.

The company is a leading manufacturer of Nasal Drug Delivery Platforms.

