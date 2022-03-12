Arrest Made in Burglary Two of an Establishment and Destruction of Property Offenses in the First District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce an arrest has been made in Burglary Two of Establishment and Destruction of Property Offenses that occurred in the First District.

In each of the below offenses, the suspect forced entry into businesses at the listed locations. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene. The offenses are listed below:

On Friday, March 4, 2022, at approximately, 2:18 am, in the 600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 22-030-391

On Monday, March 7, 2022, at approximately, 3:59 am, in the 600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 22-031-832

On Monday, March 7, 2022, at approximately, 1:25 am, in the 1100 block of 4th Street, Southwest. (No property was obtained) CCN: 22-031-802

On Thursday, March 10, 2022, 27 year-old Travis Hungerford of Southwest, DC was arrested and charged with the above offenses.

