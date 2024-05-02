MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, April 22, 2024, to Monday, April 29, 2024

Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, April 22, 2024, through Monday, April 29, 2024, MPD detectives and officers recovered 55 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, April 22, 2024

A Smith & Wesson Shield 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Jaylen Thompson, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 24-059-932

An AR-15 assault rifle was recovered in the 1700 block of Independence Avenue, Southeast. the following person was arrested: 18-year-old Amonte Moody, of Southeast, D.C., for Unlawful Discharge of a firearm, Reckless Endangerment, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-059-952

A New England Pardner .410 caliber shotgun, a Harrington & Richardson Topper 158 20-gauge shotgun, and a Winchester Ranger 12-gauge shotgun were recovered in the 1200 block of 10th Street, Northwest. CCN: 24-059-955

A Glock 27 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 6300 block of North Capitol Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Tavalle Littles, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Threat to Kidnap or Inure a Person, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-060-361

Tuesday, April 23, 2024

A Smith & Wesson M&P 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 6500 block of Eighth Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 24-060-502

A Smith & Wesson M&P 9 9mm caliber handgun, a .22 caliber revolver, and a Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 1600 block of 17th Street, Southeast. CCN: 24-060-760

A Glock 29 10mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1200 block of 18th Place, Northeast. CCN: 24-060-798

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4200 block of East Capitol Street, Southeast. CCN: 24-060-808

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1800 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 33-year-old Asiah Ford, of Capitol Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License. CCN: 24-060-830

A Kel-Tec 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 100 block of Fort Drive, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 36-year-old Demarques Stephan Roscoe, of Hyattsville, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Operation of All-terrain Vehicles and Dirt Bikes. CCN: 24-060-843

A Diamondback DB-29 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4700 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Troy Covington, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Felon in Possession, Unlawful Possession of Firearm, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-060-927

Wednesday, April 24, 2024

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun, a Glock 20 10mm caliber handgun, and a Smith & Wesson M&P 15 .223 caliber assault rifle (all pictured below) were recovered in the 1300 block of Congress Street, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 18-year-old Kelvin Jackson, Jr., of Southeast, D.C., 39-year-old Kelvin Jackson, Sr., of Southeast, D.C., 20-year-old Kendall Joiner, of Suitland, MD, and 20-year-old Marquis Alexander, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Prohibited Possession of Certain Dangerous Weapons, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-061-053

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 4800 block of North Capitol Street, Northeast. CCN: 24-061-319

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Van Buren Street, Northwest. CCN: 24-061-325

Thursday, April 25, 2024

A Glock .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1000 block of Spring Road, Northwest. CCN: 24-061-589

A .22 caliber revolver (pictured below) was recovered in the 2600 block of Bowen Road, Southeast. CCN: 24-061-688

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2600 block of Douglass Road, Southeast. CCN: 24-062-080

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 100 block of Atlantic Street, Southeast. CCN: 24-061-063

Friday, April 26, 2024

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the intersection of 17th Street and Euclid Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 19-year-old Marcus Cunningham, Jr., of Southwest, D.C., and 19-year-old Marcell Tyreik Cradle, of Northwest, D.C., for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon while Armed, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, Prohibited Possession of Certain Dangerous Weapons, Unlawful Discarding of Firearms/Ammunition, Carrying a Pistol without a License, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-062-127

A Rohm RG-23 .22 caliber revolver was recovered in the 2500 block of Q Street, Northwest. CCN: 24-062-331

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 5100 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 39-year-old Brandon Harris, of Hyattsville, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-062-402

A Glock 29 10mm caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of Florida Avenue, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 24-year-old Jonathan Gabriel, of Northeast, D.C., and 71-year-old Mary Lois Farmer-Allen, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Counterfeit Tags, and Tampering with Physical Evidence. CCN: 24-062-465

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of L Street, Northeast. The following person was recovered in the 27-year-old David Eldridge Burch, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Discarding of Firearms/Ammunition, Wearing a Mask, Leaving after Colliding, Loaning Registration, Misuse of Temporary Tags, No Permit, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-062-627

A Sig Sauer P-365 9mm caliber handgun, a 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun, and a .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun were recovered in the 1100 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 21-year-old Okeino Paul Gordon, of Northeast, D.C., 20-year-old Samuel Tekle Atsku, of Lorton, VA, and 21-year-old Joshua Jerway Isaac, of Lorton, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Prohibited Possession of Certain Dangerous Weapons, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-062-687

Saturday, April 27, 2024

A Glock 48 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2900 block of Nelson Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Shamar McFadden, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 24-062-715

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun, a Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun, and a Diamondback DB-15 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 2800 block of N Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 14-year-old male juvenile, of District Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-062-725