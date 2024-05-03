Submit Release
MPD Searching for Suspect in a Firearm Offense

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a suspect involved in an Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm offense in Northeast.

On Thursday, May 2, 2024, at approximately 1:52 p.m., a suspect discharged a handgun in the 900 block of F Street, Northeast. The suspect then fled the scene. There were no reports of injuries or damage to property.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen the photo below:

Anyone who has any knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24058308

