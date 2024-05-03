Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,403 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 395,548 in the last 365 days.

MPD Makes Quick Arrest in a Northwest Robbery

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce the arrest of a man for a Northwest robbery.

On Thursday, May 2, 2024, at approximately 2:53 p.m., the suspect approached the victim in the 1200 block of W Street, Northwest. The suspect brandished a knife and pushed the victim to the ground. The suspect attempted to take the victim’s property and a struggle ensued. The suspect fled the scene without obtaining any property and was apprehended by responding officers. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

On Thursday, May 2, 2024, 20-year-old Lenare Leath, Jr. of Northwest, DC, was arrested charged with Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery.

CCN: 24065835

You just read:

MPD Makes Quick Arrest in a Northwest Robbery

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more