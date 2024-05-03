MPD Makes Quick Arrest in a Northwest Robbery

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce the arrest of a man for a Northwest robbery.

On Thursday, May 2, 2024, at approximately 2:53 p.m., the suspect approached the victim in the 1200 block of W Street, Northwest. The suspect brandished a knife and pushed the victim to the ground. The suspect attempted to take the victim’s property and a struggle ensued. The suspect fled the scene without obtaining any property and was apprehended by responding officers. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

On Thursday, May 2, 2024, 20-year-old Lenare Leath, Jr. of Northwest, DC, was arrested charged with Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery.

CCN: 24065835