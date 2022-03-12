Submit Release
News Search

There were 691 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,463 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in Burglary One and Fourth Degree Sexual Abuse Offenses: 1900 Block of C Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sexual Assault Unit announce an arrest has been made in reference to Burglary One and Fourth Degree Sexual Abuse offenses that occurred in the 1900 Block of C Street, Southeast.

 

  • Burglary One/ Fourth Degree Sexual Abuse: At approximately 5:20 am, on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, the suspect entered an occupied residence at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect approached the sleeping victim. The victim awakened to the suspect engaging in unwanted sexual contact with the victim. The suspect then fled the scene with property belonging to the victim. CCN: 22-029-296
  • Burglary One: At approximately 5:03 am, on Monday, March 7, 2022, the suspect entered an occupied residence at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect awoke the victim and the suspect fled the scene without taking any property. CCN: 22-031-839

 

On Friday, March 11, 2022, 26 year-old Artez Powell, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Fourth Degree Sexual Abuse and two counts of Burglary One.

 

###

 

 

You just read:

Arrest Made in Burglary One and Fourth Degree Sexual Abuse Offenses: 1900 Block of C Street, Southeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.