Arrest Made in a First Degree Sexual Abuse of a Minor Offense: 1000 Block of Mount Olivet Road, Northeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Youth and Family Services Division announce an arrest has been made in reference to a First Degree Sexual Abuse of a Minor offense that occurred in the 1000 block of Mount Olivet Road, Northeast.

Between Sunday, November 28, 2021, and Wednesday, February 23, 2022, the suspect engaged in sexual acts with a minor.

On Thursday, March 10, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 60 year-old Kelvin Francis Powell, of Temple Hills, MD, was arrested and charged with First Degree Sexual Abuse of a Minor.

###