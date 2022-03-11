Submit Release
Jesse White Extending Driver's License and ID Card Expiration Dates until July 31, 2022

ILLINOIS, March 11 - Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that expiration dates for driver's licenses, ID cards and learner's permits are being extended until July 31, 2022. The previous extension was set to end on March 31, 2022. As a result, expired driver's licenses, ID cards and learner's permits will remain valid until July 31, 2022, so customers do not need to rush into Driver Services facilities, especially during inclement weather. This extension does not apply to commercial driver's licenses (CDL) and CDL learner's permits.

White's office has expanded online renewals for expired driver's licenses and ID cards and continues to mail letters to eligible customers. The letter provides driver's license and ID card holders with a unique PIN needed to renew online instead of visiting a facility and waiting in line. Customers may call 217-785-1424 to confirm their eligibility for online renewal or to obtain their PIN.

Customers who must visit a facility include first-time driver's license or ID card applicants, first-time REAL ID applicants and drivers ages 75 and older who are required by state law to visit a facility when renewing their license.

White continues to encourage people to conduct other business online at ilsos.gov. In addition to driver's license and ID card renewals for those who qualify, online services include obtaining a duplicate driver's license or ID card, ordering a driver record and purchasing license plate stickers.

White noted his office is also extending the expiration dates of Restricted Driving Permits (RDPs) to July 31, 2022 for those that expired on or after December 1, 2021 through July 30, 2022.

As a reminder, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended the federal REAL ID deadline to May 3, 2023.

