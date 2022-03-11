Legionella Bacteria Detected at Two Department of Corrections Facilities

SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and Department of Corrections (IDOC) today announced legionella bacteria was detected during routine water testing at the Stateville and Joliet Treatment Center facilities this week. IDOC conducts quarterly legionella testing at all locations to detect the bacteria early and prevent further spread. Currently, no inmates or staff at either facility are exhibiting symptoms of the disease and all potentially affected individuals in custody have been notified.

"Protecting the health and safety of the individuals entrusted to our care is the department's top priority, which is why we routinely test for bacteria like legionella," said IDOC Director Rob Jeffreys. "In partnership with IDPH, the department will continue to closely monitor inmates and will conduct rigorous water cleansing and follow up testing to ensure the bacteria is eradicated."

"Thanks to regularly scheduled testing, the presence of legionella bacteria was detected early, and preventative measures are being taken to protect the health of inmates and staff," said IDPH Director Ngozi Ezike. "We will continue to support IDOC in their work to eradicate the bacteria in department facilities."

The IDOC works with the University of Illinois (UI) to conduct regular water testing at all facilities across the state. Upon detection of legionella, the department immediately halted use of the impacted areas and began flushing out the water to remove the bacteria. UI will conduct additional tests two weeks after the initial round of testing.

Medical staff at both facilities continue to monitor the limited number of inmates who were in contact with a water source that tested positive for legionella. Medical care and testing will be provided for any individual who begins to exhibit symptoms. Additionally, out of an abundance of caution and at the recommendation of IDPH, IDOC will test all impacted individuals ten days after initial contact with infected water.

Legionella is a bacteria that can cause Legionnaires' disease. The bacteria occurs naturally in freshwater environments and can cause Legionnaires' disease if it grows and spreads in plumbing systems. Legionnaires' can develop when people breathe in or consume water that contains legionella bacteria. For more information on legionella and Legionnaires' disease, go to the CDC website.