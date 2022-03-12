St. Johnsbury Barracks/ DUI 2 Refusal

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A4001584

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: V.Cole

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: (802)748-3111

DATE/TIME: 03/11/2022 @ 1650 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 2225 Portland St, St Johnsbury Vermont

VIOLATION: DUI 2/ Refusal/ Unlawful Mischief

ACCUSED: Maria Morse

AGE: 59

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Concord Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 03/11/2022, at approximately 1650 hours, Troopers with Vermont State Police responded to a report of an intoxicated female operating a motor vehicle, attempting pick up her child from Northeast Kingdom Human Services. When Troopers arrived on the scene, the operator reversed her vehicle into a State Police cruiser, causing damage. Troopers then spoke to the female operator who identified herself as Maria Morse. While speaking with Morse, Troopers detected signs of impairment. Morse was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. After processing at the barracks she was detoxed at NERCF.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/28/2022 @ 0800 Hours

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: NERC

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.