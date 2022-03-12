St. Johnsbury Barracks/ DUI 2 Refusal
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A4001584
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: V.Cole
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: (802)748-3111
DATE/TIME: 03/11/2022 @ 1650 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 2225 Portland St, St Johnsbury Vermont
VIOLATION: DUI 2/ Refusal/ Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Maria Morse
AGE: 59
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Concord Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 03/11/2022, at approximately 1650 hours, Troopers with Vermont State Police responded to a report of an intoxicated female operating a motor vehicle, attempting pick up her child from Northeast Kingdom Human Services. When Troopers arrived on the scene, the operator reversed her vehicle into a State Police cruiser, causing damage. Troopers then spoke to the female operator who identified herself as Maria Morse. While speaking with Morse, Troopers detected signs of impairment. Morse was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. After processing at the barracks she was detoxed at NERCF.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/28/2022 @ 0800 Hours
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED - LOCATION: NERC
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.