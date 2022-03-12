St. Albans Barracks // DUI#3

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A2001178

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Dylan LaMere

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 03/11/2022 at 2315 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 78, Highgate

VIOLATION: DUI #3

ACCUSED: Jody M. Banyea

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburgh Falls, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date VSP Troopers from the St. Albans Barracks initiated a motor vehicle stop for a moving violation on Route 78 in Highgate, Vermont. The operator was identified as Jody M. Banyea (39). He showed signs of impairment, was screened for DUI and subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. Banyea was processed at the St. Albans State Police barracks and issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court Criminal Division on 4/18/2022.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/18/2022 at 0830 AM

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached