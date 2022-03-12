St. Albans Barracks // DUI#3
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A2001178
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Dylan LaMere
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 03/11/2022 at 2315 hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 78, Highgate
VIOLATION: DUI #3
ACCUSED: Jody M. Banyea
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburgh Falls, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date VSP Troopers from the St. Albans Barracks initiated a motor vehicle stop for a moving violation on Route 78 in Highgate, Vermont. The operator was identified as Jody M. Banyea (39). He showed signs of impairment, was screened for DUI and subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. Banyea was processed at the St. Albans State Police barracks and issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court Criminal Division on 4/18/2022.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/18/2022 at 0830 AM
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached