Macao Orchestra and Macao Chinese Orchestra join hands with renowned mainland musicians to present artistic gala on 19 March

MACAU, March 11 - Two concerts organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from its Portuguese acronym) and coordinated by the Macao Orchestra Company, Limited will be staged at Macao Cultural Centre Grand Auditorium and the Broadway Theatre at Broadway Macau at 8 p.m. on 19 March (Saturday). The concerts will feature renowned conductors and musicians from mainland China, who will collaborate with the Macao Orchestra and the Macao Chinese Orchestra to present a compelling repertoire of Chinese and Western classics from different periods of time, bringing a multicultural artistic gala to all. Tickets for the concert “Charming Romance” are now on sale from today and those for the concert “Enchanting Tunes from the Screen 3” will be available from 11am on 12 March. The public can purchase tickets through the Macao Ticketing Network.

The concert “Charming Romance” presented by the Macao Orchestra will be staged at Macao Cultural Centre Grand Auditorium. Under the baton of Yuan Ding, Chief Resident Conductor of the China National Opera House, the Macao Orchestra will join hands with pianist Hao Duanduan to perform Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No.4 in G major, exuding the grandeur and romance of the masterpiece. The orchestra will also present Brahms’ Symphony No.1, a work created with over 20 years of meticulous efforts, to continue the legend of classical music with such a splendid masterpiece.

On the same day, the Macao Chinese Orchestra will stage the concert “Enchanting Tunes from the Screen 3” at Broadway Macau’s Broadway Theatre. Conducted by Hong Yin, Resident Conductor of the Hangzhou Philharmonic Orchestra and an active young conductor in China, the concert features young soprano Wei Jiani and Macao singer Sean Pang Veng Sam, who will collaborate with the Macao Chinese Orchestra to perform a list of theme songs from classic and popular television and film productions such as A Dream of Red Mansions, A Love of No Words and Titanic, leading the audience to revisit memorable scenes of the big and small screens through music. GEG Foundation serves as venue sponsor of the event as a special art partner.

Tickets for the “Charming Romance” are priced at MOP250, MOP200 and MOP150 and tickets for the “Enchanting Tunes from the Screen 3” at MOP200, MOP160, MOP140 and MOP120. Multiple ticket discounts are on offer. 24-hour ticketing hotline: 2855 5555; Ticketing website: www.macauticket.com. For more information and updates about the programmes, please visit the websites of the two orchestras (Macao Orchestra: www.om-macau.org; Macao Chinese Orchestra: www.icm.gov.mo/ochm). For enquiries, please contact Macao Orchestra at 2853 0782 or Macao Chinese Orchestra at 8988 4101.

IC has been strictly following the anti-epidemic guidelines of the Health Bureau and implementing appropriate measures for cultural activities. In cooperation with the epidemic prevention work of the SAR Government, all participants must wear face masks, undergo body temperature checks, present a valid ‘Venue QR Code’ (also known as ‘Venue Code’) and ‘Macao Health Code’ of the day, maintain a social distance and follow the anti-epidemic and crowd control measures on-site.