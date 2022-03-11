Temporary Almirante Lacerda Municipal Market to operate on March 29, with shuttle buses to facilitate public access

MACAU, March 11 - To facilitate its renovation project, the Almirante Lacerda Municipal Market (Red Market) will be in operation until March 29, while the temporary Almirante Lacerda Municipal Market in Rua Marginal do Lam Mau will be open from March 29. A total of 127 stalls will be relocated to the market to continue operation. For the convenience of the public, free shuttle buses will be arranged to commute between the Horta e Costa area and the temporary Almirante Lacerda Municipal Market.

The soon-to-be-opened temporary Almirante Lacerda Municipal Market is a two-storey building. The on-site facilities have been refurbished and optimised based on the original foundation and according to the daily operation habits of hawkers. The ground floor is for aquatic fish, groceries, tofu and sprouts, and the first floor vegetables, fresh meat, chilled meat, and groceries. There are two lifts in the market, which are convenient for hawkers to carry goods and for the elderly and people in need. The market is also equipped with cooling and ventilation systems, weighing scales and price display boards, public toilets and toilets for the physically challenged.

The drawing of lots and allocation of the 127 stalls relocated to the temporary Almirante Lacerda Municipal Market have been completed earlier. The hawkers can now gradually move in their operating equipment and tools. The temporary market will officially be open from March 29, with opening hours from 7:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Free shuttle bus service for residents in the first two months

In order to allow the public to adapt to and have easier access to the temporary Almirante Lacerda Municipal Market, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) will arrange shuttle buses to commute between the Horta e Costa area and the temporary market free of charge. The shuttle buses will operate from March 29, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon and 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. every day, stopping at Horta Costa/Coelho Do Amaral Bus Stop (in front of Tai Peng Electronics and Appliances), in front of Kun Iam Tong Temple, opposite to China Plaza in Avenida de Sidónio Pais, Horta Costa/Mercado Vermelho Bus Stop (in front of Bank of China), and then back to the temporary Almirante Lacerda Municipal Market in Rua Marginal do Lam Mau. The shuttle buses will run on a trial basis for two months, and IAM will evaluate the benefits based on passenger numbers and make adjustments accordingly.

Hawkers outside Red Market continue in-situ operation during renovation project

In addition, after the hawkers have been relocated to the temporary market, the renovation project of the Red Market is expected to start in May. In order to facilitate the preliminary work on hoardings and installation of supporting structures, after consulting with the hawkers in the hawker area outside the Red Market and reaching a consensus, the 40 stalls operating outside the Red Market will change from the original direction of “back to the shops and face the Red Market” to “back to the Red Market and face the shops” starting from March 28, allowing them to continue operation in their original location or at a suitable location nearby during the renovation project of the Red Market without having to suspend business, so as to minimise the impact on the hawkers and the public.