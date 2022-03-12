Submit Release
News Search

There were 806 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,496 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in a First Degree Sexual Abuse of a Minor Offense: 1000 Block of Mount Olivet Road, Northeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Youth and Family Services Division announce an arrest has been made in reference to a First Degree Sexual Abuse of a Minor offense that occurred in the 1000 block of Mount Olivet Road, Northeast.

Between Sunday, November 28, 2021, and Wednesday, February 23, 2022, the suspect engaged in sexual acts with a minor.

 

On Thursday, March 10, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 60 year-old Kelvin Francis Powell, of Temple Hills, MD, was arrested and charged with First Degree Sexual Abuse of a Minor.

###

 

You just read:

Arrest Made in a First Degree Sexual Abuse of a Minor Offense: 1000 Block of Mount Olivet Road, Northeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.