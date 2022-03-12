March 11 - Kulmann and Walker Qualify for State Primary Ballot

Denver, March 11, 2022 - The Elections Division of the Colorado Secretary of State’s office has announced that Jan Kulmann, Republican candidate for United States House of Representatives, District 8, and Alex Walker, Democratic candidate for United States House of Representatives, District 3, have each submitted the required number of signatures to appear on the June 28, 2022 State Primary ballot.

Candidates for U.S. House of Representatives are required to collect 1,500 signatures (or 10% of votes cast in the last election, whichever is smaller) in their district, a requirement outlined by 1-4-801, C.R.S. Kulmann submitted 2,063 valid signatures, while Walker submitted 1,713, each meeting the required threshold.

Petition Verification Summary- Kulmann:

Number of qualified signatures submitted 3,267 Number of entries rejected 1,204 Number of entries accepted 2,063 Number of valid signatures required 1,500

Petition Verification Summary- Walker:

Number of qualified signatures submitted 2,659 Number of entries rejected 946 Number of entries accepted 1,713 Number of valid signatures required 1,500

A record of all accepted and rejected signatures, including reasons for each rejection is on file with the Secretary of State.