LIVE TALKS LA PRESENTS SPRING AUTHOR EVENTS WITH CARL BERNSTEIN, WIL WHEATON, EMMANUEL ACHO, ALEXANDRA BILLINGS AND MORE

Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative reporter Carl Bernstein discusses his memoir "Chasing History: A Kid in the Newsroom" which chronicles the beginning of his storied career as a teenage reporter. Bestselling author and former NFL player Emmanuel Acho talks about his new book "Illogical," a step-by-step guide for those ready to find their callings, shift their mindsets and replace old limits. Award-winning Trans actor and activist Alexandra Billings from "Transparent" takes the stage to talk about her emotional and funny memoir "This Time for Me."

Onstage talks set for Audrey Irmas Pavilion, a new cultural site in Los Angeles

The Audrey Irmas Pavilion is the most exciting new place and now is a crucial time for the writers and thinkers of our day to inspire us all.” — Rabbi Steve Leder, Wilshire Boulevard Temple

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Live Talks Los Angeles kicks off the spring season of its onstage conversations at the new Audrey Irmas Pavilion in Koreatown, Los Angeles. Located at the Wilshire Boulevard Temple, the Pavilion is the latest addition to Los Angeles' cultural sites. Featured authors in the upcoming LTLA in-person events are Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Carl Bernstein, actor Wil Wheaton, ex-NFL player Emmanuel Acho, actress/activist Alexandra Billings, happiness columnist Arthur Brooks, "Family Guy" writer Gary Janetti, Rabbi Steve Leder from the Wilshire Boulevard Temple, and Iceland's First Lady, Eliza Reid. Ticket options include general admission, signed books and virtual viewing.

"We are excited to partner with Live Talks Los Angeles to fulfill our mission as the People of the Book and a 160-year commitment to Los Angeles as a steadfast institution of learning, gathering, and communal spirit," said Rabbi Steve Leder. "The Audrey Irmas Pavilion is the most exciting new place and now is a crucial time for the writers and thinkers of our day to inspire us all."

"Live Talks Los Angeles is honored to help usher in a new era at Wilshire Boulevard Temple with these onstage conversations at the Audrey Irmas Pavilion," said Ted Habte-Gabr, founder and producer of the series. "We look forward to helping make this the new cultural community center for Los Angeles."

Coming this Wednesday April 6, is bestselling author, Harvard professor and happiness columnist for Atlantic magazine, Arthur Brooks. He appears onstage with author Simon Sinek ("Start with Why") to discuss Brooks' new book "From Strength to Strength: Finding Success, Happiness, and Deep Purpose in the Second Half of Life." This guide serves as a roadmap for finding purpose and success as we age, and how Brooks, at age 50, embarked on a seven-year journey to transform his future.

Carl Bernstein, Pulitzer Prize-winning coauthor of "All the President's Men" and a pioneer of investigative journalism, recalls life as an audacious teenage reporter in Washington, D.C. in his new memoir "Chasing History: A Kid in the Newsroom." He discusses his book and his acclaimed career on Wednesday, April 13 with Oscar-winning screenwriter Josh Singer ("Spotlight").

Actor, blogger, writer and all-around nerd Wil Wheaton ("Stand By Me," "Star Trek: The Next Generation") discusses "Still Just a Geek: An Annotated Memoir" with actor John Ross Bowie ("The Big Bang Theory") on Tuesday, April 19. In this update of his bestselling "Just a Geek," Wheaton re-examines his life and the personal and professional choices he's made since the first book.

New York Times bestselling author Emmanuel Acho ("Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man") comes on Thursday, April 14. The former NFL linebacker discusses his new book "Illogical: Saying Yes to a Life Without Limits" with actor Justin Baldoni ("Jane the Virgin"). In his second book Acho recalls how he's had to ignore "logical," safe choices and instead, dream bigger and differently in order to achieve his dreams.

Actress Alexandra Billings sits down with Emmy-award winning director and writer Joey Soloway ("Transparent") on Wednesday, April 20. They discuss "This Time for Me: A Memoir" by Billings. When Billings (Davina in "Transparent") started transitioning in 1980, there were no Trans role models. With a story that spans five decades, Billings' pioneering life includes winning awards and making history as an LGBTQ and HIV/AIDS activist.

On Tuesday, May 3, bestselling author, "Family Guy" writer and HBO star Gary Janetti talks to SNL alum Casey Wilson about "Start Without Me (I'll Be There in a Minute)," his collection of hilarious and true life stories about the small moments that add up to a big life. Wilson was last seen in Showtime’s "Black Monday" and Apple TV+’s "The Shrink Next Door."

Eliza Reid, the First Lady of Iceland, examines her adopted homeland's attitude toward women and why Iceland is the best place on Earth to be a woman, on Monday, May 9. Speaking with author Lisa Napoli ("Susan, Linda, Nina & Cokie: The Extraordinary Story of the Founding Mothers of NPR"), Reid discusses her new book "Secrets of the Sprakkar: Iceland's Extraordinary Women and How They Are Changing the World." Iceland has a deep-seated cultural sense of fairness, is influenced by current and historical role models, and, crucially, identifies the areas where it still has room for improvement. They discuss how we can learn what Icelanders have already discovered about women's powerful place in society and how increased fairness benefits everyone.

Rabbi Steve Leder of Wilshire Boulevard Temple ends the spring season when he appears on June 12 with Amanda Kloots, author and co-host of "The Talk" to discuss his "For You When I Am Gone: Twelve Essential Questions to Tell a Life Story." Writing an ethical will, a document that includes stories and reflections about your past, is an ancient tradition. It can include joy and regrets, and ultimately becomes both a way to remember a loved one who is gone and a primer on how to live a better, happier life. Beloved Rabbi Leder has helped thousands of people to write their own ethical wills, and in this intimate book helps us write our own.

In a virtual event only, Susan Cain talks with Angela Duckworth ("Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance") on Tuesday April 12 about Cain's new book "Bittersweet: How Sorrow and Longing Make Us Whole." Using the same mix of research, storytelling and memoir she employed in her bestselling book "Quiet," Cain explores why we experience sorrow and longing, and how embracing the bittersweetness at the heart of life is the true path to creativity and transcendence.

All live events take place at the Audrey Irmas Pavilion at Wilshire Boulevard Temple, 3643 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90010. Detailed information on purchasing tickets, signed books and COVID protocols are available at www.livetalksla.org.