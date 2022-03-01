BOB ODENKIRK AND JACK BLACK HEADLINE MARCH EVENTS FOR LIVE TALKS LA

Actor Bob Odenkirk of "Better Call Saul" and "Breaking Bad" talks about his unplanned career in a new memoir. Actor/musician Jack Black talks to Bob Odenkirk about COMEDY COMEDY COMEDY DRAMA in upcoming Live Talks LA event. Popular chef J. Kenji López-Alt heralds the wok as the most versatile pan in the kitchen in his new cookbook "The Wok: Recipes and Techniques" in an upcoming talk and cooking demostration.

Schedule includes a mix of onstage and virtual talks with Mike Schur, Kristen Bell, Shaka Senghor and Chef J. Kenji Lopéz-Alt

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Live Talks Los Angeles returns to in-person events in March with onstage conversation featuring actors Bob Odenkirk with Jack Black and a live cooking demonstration with chef J. Kenji López-Alt. Virtual-only events include TV writer/producer Mike Schur in discussion with actress Kristen Bell, a talk between leading prison reform activist Shaka Senghor and producer DeVon Franklin, and fiction author Roddy Doyle in an author chat with Lorrie Moore. Tickets, show info and signed books are available at Live Talks Los Angeles.

Actor, comedian, and writer Bob Odenkirk talks about the unexpected trajectory his career has taken – from an improv comedy performer in Chicago to a featured role in the surprising hit "Breaking Bad," to starring in "Better Call Saul." Odenkirk will discuss his surprising career arc and his new memoir "Comedy Comedy Comedy Drama" with actor and musician Jack Black. This event takes place on Wednesday evening, March 9, 2022 at the Aratani Theatre in downtown Los Angeles. A virtual presentation of the talk will premiere Sunday, March 13, 2022, 4pmPT/7pmET.

J. Kenji López-Alt, a popular New York Times food columnist, bestselling author of "The Food Lab" and chief culinary advisor for Serious Eats, shares his deep knowledge of the science and technique to cooking in a wok. The chef's new book "The Wok: Recipes and Techniques" is one of Time's 10 Most Anticipated Cookbooks of 2022, and features over 200 recipes and endless ideas for meals. This onstage event features a conversation with recipe developer and cookbook author Molly Baz and a cooking demonstration on Thursday night, March 10, 2022 at the Aratani Theatre. This talk will also be available virtually on March 14, 2022 at 4pmPT/7pmET.

Mike Schur, creator of "The Good Place" and co-creator of "Parks and Recreation" talks to actress Kristen Bell ("The Good Place," "Frozen 2") about his hilarious, thought-provoking guide to living an ethical life. In this virtual conversation on "How to Be Perfect: The Correct Answer to Every Moral Question," Schur talks about the fresh, funny and inspiring wisdom he provides on the toughest issues facing us every day. Amusing questions like "Should I punch my friend in the face for no reason?" and "Can I still enjoy great art if it is created by terrible people?" manage to cover how we should act in every conceivable situation. This event premieres on Monday, March 7, 2022, 6pmPT/9pmET.

Booker Prize winner and critically-acclaimed fiction writer Roddy Doyle talks virtually with short story author Lorrie Moore about Doyle's latest collection, "Life Without Children: Stories." In ten beautiful and moving short stories mostly written over the last year, Doyle paints a collective portrait of our strange times. Told with his signature warmth, wit and eye for richness, "Life Without Children" shows how life touches everyone the same, but while living under lockdown, it changes us alone. This complimentary event premieres on LTLA's YouTube channel on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, 6pmPT/9pmET, RSVP for a link.

New York Times bestselling author Shaka Senghor, a leading voice in criminal justice reform discusses his book "Letters to the Sons of Society: A Father's Invitation to Love, Honesty, and Freedom" in a virtual event on Thursday, March 3, 2022, 6pmPT/9pmET. Senghor talks to DeVon Franklin, a Hollywood producer and New York Times bestselling author ("LIVE FREE"). In this collection, Senghor shares beautifully written letters to his first son Jay, who was born shortly after Senghor was incarcerated for second-degree murder, and to his second son Sekou, born after his release. He traces his journey as a Black man in America and issues a passionate call to all fathers and sons to cultivate positive relationships and rewrite the story that has been told about them. Tickets to this event are complimentary with an RSVP, and signed books are available for purchase.

About Live Talks Los Angeles

Live Talks Los Angeles curates and produces on-stage conversations featuring writers, filmmakers, actors, musicians, humorists and comedians, chefs and thought leaders in business and science in various venues in Los Angeles. In response to the pandemic, Live Talks Los Angeles has been offering streaming and recorded virtual talks on its YouTube channel. Live Talks Los Angeles launched in May 2010 at a local art gallery with 18 talks that year. Since its inception, LTLA has presented over 350 events, and its videos have been seen in 156 countries with over 15 million views via YouTube, Vimeo and also on Facebook.

The Evening Series has featured conversations with notable personalities such as Tom Hanks, Bryan Cranston, Mindy Kaling, John Cleese, Doris Kearns Goodwin, Scott Turow, Martin Short, Tina Fey, Malcolm Gladwell, Terry Gilliam, John Fogerty, Jeff Bridges, Amy Tan, Jane Smiley, former Obama White House photographer Pete Souza and Adam Horowitz & Michael Diamond (of The Beastie Boys), among many others. LTLA also presents dedicated events featuring chefs in the Live Talks Food & Wine series, and have included Nigella Lawson, Yotam Ottolenghi, and Alice Waters. The Live Talks Business Forum highlights business leaders and has presented such influential figures as Marie Kondo, Tina Brown, and Thomas L. Friedman. The newest offering is Live Talks Newer Voices Series that features notable debut authors, and has included Jade Chang, Lisa Brennan-Jobs, and Scott Harrison.